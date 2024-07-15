This Popular Trader Joe’s Seasoning Is Illegal in South Korea
By Jake Rossen
Like Aldi and Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s has developed a kind of cult following around its unique grocery store aesthetic. But that appeal isn’t universal: One particular kind of seasoning blend is actually illegal in South Korea.
According to The Washington Post, Trader Joe’s Everything But the Bagel seasoning, which is meant to mimic the assortment of seeds and flavors found on an everything bagel, is considered contraband in the country because it contains poppy seeds. The seeds have long been suspected of having a narcotic effect, though washed, food-grade poppy seeds contain no opium [PDF]. But they’re still considered a drug in South Korea. As a result, trying to bring the seasoning into the country is a very small-scale example of drug smuggling.
“Agents walked around showing people a picture of Everything But the Bagel seasoning and took away the jars,” traveler Kang Joo-eun said of a recent airport experience in Seoul in an interview with the Post. There, she explained, officials appear to be on high alert for the product being brought in from those who have recently visited the United States.
The heightened awareness over the blend stems from South Korea’s fascination with Trader Joe’s: Its products are highlighted on social media and certain items, like tote bags, are prized among fans. The seasoning is among the most coveted by enthusiasts. According to Trader Joe’s, it consists of black sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, sea salt flakes, and poppy seeds.
Poppy seeds have long been demonized for their ability to potentially trigger a positive drug screening test in people who have recently ingested them. That’s because some seeds may have trace amounts of opioids like codeine and morphine from other parts of the plant. While this not enough to actually produce a high, it can confuse drug screeners.
This bad reputation has lingered for some time. Even the estate of Thomas Jefferson was subject to Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) scrutiny for the poppy plants found on the property in the early 1990s. In the U.S., the seeds themselves are not controlled substances, and those available in commercial products are washed to remove any narcotic residue.
South Korea’s ban on poppy seeds comes with stiff penalties, including prison and a $36,000 fine. Fortunately, Everything But the Bagel smugglers rarely face anything more severe than a reprimand and confiscation of their illicit seasoning.