The U.S. States With the Lowest (and Highest) Tax Rates

What if you moved to Alaska?

By Ellen Gutoskey

One of life's few certainties.
One of life's few certainties. / tommy/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty Images
If filing taxes in your own state has you investigating the tax policies of other states, we’ll make it easy on you: Move to Alaska.

According to a study by WalletHub, the largest state in the U.S. happens to have the lowest tax rates of all 50 states (and Washington, D.C.). A lot went into that determination. WalletHub’s researchers compiled stats on four different kinds of taxes—real estate, property, income, and sales and excise—and used data from the median U.S. household (like income, home value, and car value) to figure out how much people in each state generally spend on taxes.

Based on this ranking system, Alaska’s total state and local tax rates on the median U.S. household are 6.73 percent, and that hypothetical household pays just under $5100 on those taxes per year. Delaware and Wyoming round out the top three, with 7.18 and 7.39 percent rates, respectively. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Illinois, where the tax rate is 16.51 percent, and the median household is taxed nearly $12,500 annually. New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania round out the bottom five, all with rates between 14 and 15 percent.

States with no income tax—Washington and Texas among them—don’t necessarily come out on top. As WalletHub points out, sales and excise taxes take a good 8 percent chunk out of the median Washington resident’s annual income; and Texans shell out 1.63 percent of their annual income on real estate taxes. (Washington is 38th in the ranking; Texas is 42nd.)

In the chart below you can see all the states ranked by state and local tax rates, plus what the median U.S. household pays annually in each state. It’s worth perusing WalletHub’s full study for more intel—you can, for example, see the rankings adjusted based on each state’s cost of living. (In that breakdown, Idaho tops the list, and Alaska falls to seventh place.)

Ranking

State

Total State and Local Tax Rates on Median U.S. Household

Annual State and Local Taxes on Median U.S. Household

1.

Alaska

6.73 percent

$5089

2.

Delaware

7.18 percent

$5428

3.

Wyoming

7.39 percent

$5588

4.

Idaho

7.76 percent

$5868

5.

Montana

7.91 percent

$5977

6.

Colorado

8.59 percent

$6490

7.

Nevada

8.59 percent

$6494

8.

South Carolina

8.69 percent

$6566

9.

Florida

8.69 percent

$6571

10.

Washington, D.C.

8.93 percent

$6748

11.

North Dakota

9 percent

$6805

12.

California

9.63 percent

$7276

13.

New Hampshire

9.67 percent

$7312

14.

Utah

9.77 percent

$7381

15.

Missouri

9.83 percent

$7428

16.

South Dakota

9.84 percent

$7437

17.

Arizona

10.02 percent

$7575

18.

North Carolina

10.05 percent

$7598

19.

Tennessee

10.18 percent

$7696

20.

Georgia

10.26 percent

$7758

21.

West Virginia

10.4 percent

$7864

22.

Oregon

10.56 percent

$7982

23.

Alabama

10.62 percent

$8029

24.

Minnesota

10.64 percent

$8039

25.

Oklahoma

10.7 percent

$8087

26.

Virginia

10.89 percent

$8233

27.

Maine

10.95 percent

$8278

28.

New Mexico

10.99 percent

$8309

29.

Massachusetts

11.24 percent

$8498

30.

Rhode Island

11.43 percent

$8640

31.

Maryland

11.47 percent

$8666

32.

Indiana

11.5 percent

$8691

33.

Vermont

11.55 percent

$8728

34.

Arkansas

11.61 percent

$8777

35.

Kentucky

11.7 percent

$8845

36.

Michigan

11.96 percent

$9042

37.

Washington

11.99 percent

$9066

38.

Wisconsin

12.14 percent

$9172

39.

Mississippi

12.21 percent

$9232

40.

Hawaii

12.27 percent

$9274

41.

Louisiana

12.36 percent

$9346

42.

Texas

12.55 percent

$9483

43.

Ohio

12.85 percent

$9712

44.

Nebraska

12.94 percent

$9777

45.

Iowa

13.2 percent

$9979

46.

Kansas

13.76 percent

$10,400

47.

Pennsylvania

14.02 percent

$10,596

48.

New Jersey

14.09 percent

$10,653

49.

Connecticut

14.62 percent

$11,052

50.

New York

14.71 percent

$11,119

51.

Illinois

16.51 percent

$12,479

