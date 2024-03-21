The U.S. States With the Lowest (and Highest) Tax Rates
What if you moved to Alaska?
If filing taxes in your own state has you investigating the tax policies of other states, we’ll make it easy on you: Move to Alaska.
According to a study by WalletHub, the largest state in the U.S. happens to have the lowest tax rates of all 50 states (and Washington, D.C.). A lot went into that determination. WalletHub’s researchers compiled stats on four different kinds of taxes—real estate, property, income, and sales and excise—and used data from the median U.S. household (like income, home value, and car value) to figure out how much people in each state generally spend on taxes.
Based on this ranking system, Alaska’s total state and local tax rates on the median U.S. household are 6.73 percent, and that hypothetical household pays just under $5100 on those taxes per year. Delaware and Wyoming round out the top three, with 7.18 and 7.39 percent rates, respectively. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Illinois, where the tax rate is 16.51 percent, and the median household is taxed nearly $12,500 annually. New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania round out the bottom five, all with rates between 14 and 15 percent.
States with no income tax—Washington and Texas among them—don’t necessarily come out on top. As WalletHub points out, sales and excise taxes take a good 8 percent chunk out of the median Washington resident’s annual income; and Texans shell out 1.63 percent of their annual income on real estate taxes. (Washington is 38th in the ranking; Texas is 42nd.)
In the chart below you can see all the states ranked by state and local tax rates, plus what the median U.S. household pays annually in each state. It’s worth perusing WalletHub’s full study for more intel—you can, for example, see the rankings adjusted based on each state’s cost of living. (In that breakdown, Idaho tops the list, and Alaska falls to seventh place.)
Ranking
State
Total State and Local Tax Rates on Median U.S. Household
Annual State and Local Taxes on Median U.S. Household
1.
Alaska
6.73 percent
$5089
2.
Delaware
7.18 percent
$5428
3.
Wyoming
7.39 percent
$5588
4.
Idaho
7.76 percent
$5868
5.
Montana
7.91 percent
$5977
6.
Colorado
8.59 percent
$6490
7.
Nevada
8.59 percent
$6494
8.
South Carolina
8.69 percent
$6566
9.
Florida
8.69 percent
$6571
10.
Washington, D.C.
8.93 percent
$6748
11.
North Dakota
9 percent
$6805
12.
California
9.63 percent
$7276
13.
New Hampshire
9.67 percent
$7312
14.
Utah
9.77 percent
$7381
15.
Missouri
9.83 percent
$7428
16.
South Dakota
9.84 percent
$7437
17.
Arizona
10.02 percent
$7575
18.
North Carolina
10.05 percent
$7598
19.
Tennessee
10.18 percent
$7696
20.
Georgia
10.26 percent
$7758
21.
West Virginia
10.4 percent
$7864
22.
Oregon
10.56 percent
$7982
23.
Alabama
10.62 percent
$8029
24.
Minnesota
10.64 percent
$8039
25.
Oklahoma
10.7 percent
$8087
26.
Virginia
10.89 percent
$8233
27.
Maine
10.95 percent
$8278
28.
New Mexico
10.99 percent
$8309
29.
Massachusetts
11.24 percent
$8498
30.
Rhode Island
11.43 percent
$8640
31.
Maryland
11.47 percent
$8666
32.
Indiana
11.5 percent
$8691
33.
Vermont
11.55 percent
$8728
34.
Arkansas
11.61 percent
$8777
35.
Kentucky
11.7 percent
$8845
36.
Michigan
11.96 percent
$9042
37.
Washington
11.99 percent
$9066
38.
Wisconsin
12.14 percent
$9172
39.
Mississippi
12.21 percent
$9232
40.
Hawaii
12.27 percent
$9274
41.
Louisiana
12.36 percent
$9346
42.
Texas
12.55 percent
$9483
43.
Ohio
12.85 percent
$9712
44.
Nebraska
12.94 percent
$9777
45.
Iowa
13.2 percent
$9979
46.
Kansas
13.76 percent
$10,400
47.
Pennsylvania
14.02 percent
$10,596
48.
New Jersey
14.09 percent
$10,653
49.
Connecticut
14.62 percent
$11,052
50.
New York
14.71 percent
$11,119
51.
Illinois
16.51 percent
$12,479