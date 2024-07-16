Here's Why Most Tornadoes Occur in the U.S.
By Sam Hindman
There are plenty of things that seem inherently American, from apple pies to blue jeans. Tornadoes, unfortunately, are also a common American phenomenon (though they aren’t exclusive to the United States). These natural disasters are everywhere in pop culture, from the classic Wizard of Oz to modern films like 2024’s Twisters.
But why is the U.S. so much more vulnerable to tornadoes than other parts of the planet? Let’s uncover the geographical factors that make the country especially prone to these powerful storms.
Why America Is So Prone to Tornadoes
About 1200 tornadoes occur in the U.S. every year. If you add up the number of twisters that touch down in Canada, Europe, and Australia each year, it would still be less than the number the U.S. faces.
Geography is largely to blame for the collection of massive thunderstorms that rock the U.S. “Tornado Alley”—the parts of the country where the majority of these major storms take place, namely the Great Plains and Southeast—has just the right conditions for supercell thunderstorms. In a typical tornado-forming weather pattern, cool, dry air from Canada and the Rocky Mountains joins with warm, dry air from the Southwest, which then collides with warm, wet air from the Gulf of Mexico. This creates the type of atmospheric instability that allows supercell thunderstorms to start brewing.
While Texas averages the highest number of yearly tornadoes, Alabama has the most fatality-inducing storms, with its twisters resulting in roughly 14 casualties a year. There are a few reasons for this, but the biggest one has to do with the layout of the state's geography.
Alabama is full of hills, trees, and plateaus. These are big enough to obstruct one’s view of a tornado, but certainly not enough to slow it down. Being able to quickly spot a twister—and therefore warn people of its approach—is vital. The more warning people have, the better chances they’ll be able to seek shelter in a storm-safe location.
When is tornado season?
It’s important to note that there’s always a slight chance a supercell storm might form, whether in Tornado Alley or elsewhere. That said, there are certain times of year when you should pay extra close attention to your local weather.
The peak tornado season depends on where in the U.S. you’re located. Generally speaking, it tends to range somewhere between early spring and late July. It’s also worth noting that most of these storms form between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tornadoes that happen overnight tend to be more dangerous, as they’re harder to see coming and most people are asleep when they occur.
No matter the season, it’s always important to know the proper procedures should a tornado sweep through your area and to keep a close eye on local weather alert systems.
