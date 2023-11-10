This Eco-Friendly, Wearable Sleeping Bag Will Keep You Cozy on Chilly Nights
It’s the camper’s Snuggie.
The Snuggie has revolutionized the cozy mobility game for homebodies of all kinds. VOITED’s Slumber Jacket is doing the same for outdoor enthusiasts.
It’s less a blanket with arm holes and more a hooded, shin-length coat with an attachable foot pocket, which transforms it into a sleeping bag. In other words, never again will you have to leave the comfort of your warm jacket in order to climb into a sleeping bag.
The Slumber Jacket has all the selling points you’d expect from high-quality outdoor apparel. It’s windproof, water-repellant, and machine-washable. It’s also focused on eco-friendliness: The polyester outer shell is made from recycled plastic bottles, and at least 80 percent of the compression-resistant insulation fibers are “post-consumer recycled content,” per VOITED. (The insulation is vegan, which is great for both animals and people who are allergic to down.)
Through a partnership with Greenspark, VOITED is also committed to ensuring that all business has a positive—and trackable—effect on the environment, too. For every Slumber Jacket ordered, you’re offsetting 5 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions and planting a tree.
The Slumber Jacket retails at $215 and comes in four colorways: navy and black; a muted teal, indigo, and chartreuse; maroon, navy, and black; and orange, navy, and black.
And while it’s ostensibly made for outdoor adventures, multiple reviewers have copped to donning it much closer to home—quite literally, at home. One shopper revealed they wear it for walking the dog during the winter, and another recommends zipping up for a binge watch as a way to save money on your energy bill.
You can shop the Slumber Jacket at VOITED here.