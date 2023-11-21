A $3 Keychain Will Get You Unlimited Free Frostys From Wendy’s in 2024
Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag is all you need to receive a free frozen treat with every purchase you make next year. The keychain costs just $3, and after a few uses it pays for itself.
Getting more free stuff in the new year is a resolution most people can aspire to. For the second year in a row, Wendy’s is making that goal attainable for customers. As Food & Wine reports, purchasing a $3 keychain from the fast food restaurant will guarantee you free Frostys with any purchase throughout 2024.
Wendy’s introduced its Key Tag campaign in partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption last year. Following its success, they’re bringing it back again for anyone interested in getting a free frozen dessert with their meal while raising money for a worthwhile charity at the same time.
The fast food chain is making it easy for customers to get on board. When visiting a restaurant in person, just ask for a Frosty Key Tag to go with you order. You’ll receive a physical keychain shaped like a Frosty cup that you can add to your keyring and flash at participating Wendy’s locations when the promotion goes live next year.
There’s also an option for customers who prefer ordering online. Next time you use the Wendy’s mobile app, add the Frosty Key Tag to your meal order. You can apply the digital keychain to mobile orders you make in 2024 or add it to your Wendy’s Rewards card for in-person purchases. If you don’t plan on visiting Wendy’s before the end of the year, you can buy a $3 Frosty Key Tag directly from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s website. The organization is dedicated to placing children in foster care with loving families, and each keychain purchased helps raise funds and awareness for the cause.
The trinket is all you need to claim one free Jr. Frosty with any Wendy’s purchase every day through 2024. You can even take advantage of the deal multiple times per day, though if you’re using the digital version you will be limited to one free Frosty per hour. Claiming as many of the free treats as you can in a year is an ambitious goal, but you only need to use it a few times to get your money’s worth.