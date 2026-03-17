Quiz: Can You Finish These Memorable Disney Love Quotes?

If there is one thing we watch Disney movies for, it’s the love story. Every movie has one, even if that’s not the main focus, like Frozen or The Lion King. That means there are love quotes galore, and some of them are timeless classics. Others take a little bit of thinking when it comes to remembering them in full. Now it’s time to put your Disney knowledge to the test with our fun Disney love quote quiz.

Did you manage to finish all 10 quotes? We made this a little trickier for a reason, just to really give you something to think about. Now it’s time to rewatch those classics—and remakes of the classics—and relive the romantic magic.

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Most Popular Disney Couples

When it comes to Disney couples, many Disney princesses and their princes will stand out. You’ll think about Cinderella and Prince Charming, or you’ll remember Snow White and her prince. There’s Prince Philip, who defeated a dragon to get to Aurora, and Aladdin pretended to be someone he wasn’t to have Jasmine fall for him.

Yet, there is one Disney couple that will always be the most popular. Who doesn’t love Mickey and Minnie Mouse? They are the greatest of all time when it comes to Disney couples, always supporting each other, even despite them being from a time when men thought they could rule the world.

Shortly after them came Donald and Daisy Duck, and you know the lines to meet them are always long. Kids who are just toddling around light up when they see them.

However, when it comes to the later Disney movies, it tends to be Cinderella who stands out. She is the princess so many young girls wanted to be, proving that a hard life is worth living if it gets you Prince Charming in the end. Is it healthy? Definitely not, but it’s make-believe, and we’re here for that magical, happy ending.

Belle and The Beast are also up there as one of the most popular couples. They prove that it’s not about what’s on the outside. While The Beast tries to be scary, Belle is eventually able to see through it. In fact, it’s only because of the look in his eyes that she realizes Adam is her Beast when the curse is broken. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

In recent years, Tiana and Prince Naveen have ranked high for their shared growth and partnership. While we all thought we knew the story of The Princess and the Frog, Tiana and Naveen proved that there was another tale to tell. That was that everyone has flaws, and it takes a shared vision and goal to achieve greatness.

Do you want to test your Disney knowledge further? We have the place for you with the Mental Floss quiz page!

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