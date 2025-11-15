Quiz: Can You Guess the ‘80s Movie From Its Soundtrack?

There have been some outstanding movies from the 1980s, and so many of them had great soundtracks. In fact, there’s no doubt that when you listen to songs, you immediately think of iconic moments from the movies.

However, how well do you know your soundtracks? We’ve got a quiz for you to test your knowledge. Some are easy, but what about those more obscure songs? Let’s see how many you can get right:

So, how did you do? Are you an A+ student when it comes to the iconic ‘80s movies? Which ones did you struggle with the most?

The Songs That Stand Out the Most From ‘80s Movies

There are always going to be some songs that stand out more than others. “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” has to be one of those you’ll always connect with the ending to The Breakfast Club. In fact, does anyone else really want to go put it on?

More Quizzes:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Now, as a Supernatural fan, I will say that I’ll think of that show when I hear “Eye of the Tiger,” but before Jensen Ackles’s performance, it was always Rocky that stood out. To be honest, I may switch between the two depending on the part of my brain the song connects with first.

Then there’s Footloose, because who doesn’t immediately think of the Kevin Bacon movie? You can’t tell me that you don’t get up and start dancing—and yes, I know the entire routine, because I’m that extra! Part of that is that the song and the movie title are the same, which is why other songs like Ghostbusters and Fame end up being so easy to remember.

Footloose: The Musical - West End photocall | Chris Jackson/GettyImages

Music and Movies Changed the Narrative

While there are a few movies from the 1970s that will stand out because of their soundtracks, it was in the 1980s when the relationship between music and movies changed. Thanks to the success of Saturday Night Fever and Grease in the 1970s, studios and record labels saw a relationship between music and movies that would help sales.

Of course, it was also timed with the rise of MTV. You know, when MTV actually put on music videos! People started to think of tracks when they would watch ‘80s movies, and then they would want to enjoy that part of the movie all over again.

On top of that, the music added to a storytelling element, which connected to emotional moments or iconic character moments. As soon as people listened to the tracks again, they would connect back to those moments in the movies, and so, they were more likely to buy the tracks. Then other tracks helped to pull people up on the dance floor—again, you can’t tell me you don’t try to do the Footloose dance.

Love to test your knowledge? Check in with the Mental Floss quiz page for more fun quizzes.