Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Classic ‘80s Horror Movies?

Without a doubt, the 1980s are one of the best and most impactful decades for the horror genre. Whether you love horror-comedies or geek out over practical effects, these 10 years have a little bit of everything for all horror fans. From critical darlings such as Aliens to campy, bold titles like Evil Dead II, the list of recognizable movies is seemingly endless.

Even when it comes to the classics, there are so many to pick from. If you believe you’re an expert at ‘80s horror, take our trivia quiz below to test your knowledge.

As expected, many of the ‘80s horror classics were overnight hits, but many others gained cult followings after years and years, having either been panned critically or bombed at the box office when they first premiered. Movies like Friday the 13th, Sleepaway Camp, and Children of the Corn all received negative reviews when they came out, but in the years since have become total staples.

1980s Horror at the Box Office

But there were many releases of the ‘80s that succeeded right away. As reported by MovieWeb, here is the highest-grossing horror movie for each year of the decade:

1980: The Shining

1981: An American Werewolf in London

1982: Poltergeist

1983: Jaws 3-D

1984: Gremlins

1985: Fright Night

1986: Aliens

1987: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

1988: A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

1989: Pet Sematary

Influence on Today’s Movies and Shows

Horror movies of the ‘80s were so impactful, we still see their influence in current movies and TV shows. Nostalgic titles like Stranger Things, Totally Killer, Lisa Frankenstein, and Mandy are just a few more recent releases that embrace the aesthetic perfectly, paying homage to the familiar time in history. This decade also saw some of the most iconic horror franchises debuting, ones that continue on today.

The early 2000s saw a resurgence in popular ‘80s slashers, with A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th coming back—for better or for worse. Child’s Play returned with a reboot and a show. The list goes on. Up next, Brad Caleb Kane (Warrior, It: Welcome to Derry) will bring us another look at Jason Voorhees with Peacock’s Crystal Lake, which just wrapped filming.

In honor of Halloween—but really, for any reason—it’s never a bad idea to revisit some of the most iconic horror movies of the 1980s that stand the test of time.