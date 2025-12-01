Quiz: Only True Disney Fans Will Score 10/10 on This Christmas Movie Trivia

We’ve somehow made it to December, and as many people across the globe prepare for the holidays with festive decor, delicious baking, and wintertime activities, others—like us—are also marathoning their favorite holiday movies. There’s nothing like nostalgia to make you feel all warm and fuzzy, and revisiting movies you watched as kids during the holidays is sure to get you into the spirit. Take our Christmas movie quiz to prove your Disney knowledge:

Did you get a perfect score? It can be difficult to remember holiday movies you might not have seen in years and years, but if you’re a true Disney fan, you likely watch some of these each holiday season. What’s a holiday without Disney, after all? Between live-action classics that play on TV every year, like The Santa Clause, to special holiday movies for some of our favorite animated characters, such as Beauty and the Beast, these titles are guaranteed to make you feel good.

The Most Popular Holiday Movies in America

When it comes to the most popular holiday movies in America, the ones people obsessively watch and talk about each year, Disney makes the list a few times. In 2024, Preply analyzed search data, box office stats, and Rotten Tomatoes scores to determine the most beloved titles, also broken down by state. See the top 25:

The Most Popular Holiday Movies in America | Photo by Preply

While classic Disney movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Santa Clause made it into the top 13, other titles like the number one spot, Home Alone, the number four spot, Edward Scissorhands, and the number five spot, Happiest Season, were made by production companies owned by Disney. All can currently be streamed on Disney+.

As for the most critically acclaimed holiday movies, Disney shows up multiple times on the highest-rated titles on Rotten Tomatoes. This also includes Disney originals and films produced by 20th Century Fox. The Nightmare Before Christmas (95%), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (94%), Edward Scissorhands (91%), Happiest Season (82%), While You Were Sleeping (81%), and The Muppet Christmas Carol (78%) are among the best reviewed.

For more Disney and holiday quizzes, keep up with Mental Floss’s quiz section to continue testing your knowledge. Which Disney Christmas movie is your favorite to rewatch each year?