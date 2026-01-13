Quiz: Which Disney Movies Featured These Oscar-Winning Songs?

Disney is an entertainment giant for a reason. The company has created many award-winning films and songs throughout the years because of its incredibly talented artists. That’s what makes it so difficult to remember which songs won the awards. All of them sound amazing!

This quiz is a bit tricky because you have to guess what the song is from the clues and then name the movie the song comes from. Think you can do it? Is your knowledge of Oscar-winning Disney songs up to par? Then take the quiz below!

More Disney Quizzes:

How did you do? It was more challenging than just giving the song titles, but we wouldn’t want to give everything away. For those who like the challenge, try out our quiz section for more tricky trivia. And, if you’re interested in more award-winning music, check out our music section.

We’re going to trust that you already took the quiz and aren’t cheating by reading the next section first. It seemed a bit unfair to vaguely mention the songs that won Oscars for Disney and leave it at that, so here are some facts about Disney’s Oscar-winning songs.

Oscar-Winning Disney Songs

14 songs throughout Disney history have managed to snag an Oscar for Best Original Song. The first is Pinocchio’s “When You Wish Upon a Star” from 1940. Jiminy Cricket’s starry-eyed song became something of an anthem for Disney after it won an Oscar, and can now be heard in the parks and in the opening sequence of many films. Other early Oscar winners are “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from the controversial 1947 film Song of the South, and “Chim-Chim-Cher-ee” from 1964’s Mary Poppins.

After a long gap, Disney’s Renaissance era was able to bring in more Oscars. In 1989, The Little Mermaid took home an Oscar for “Under the Sea.” Then Disney won Oscars back-to-back twice; first with “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) and “A Whole New World” (1992), then with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1994), and “Colors of the Wind” (1995). Tarzan’s “You’ll Be In My Heart” rounded out the Oscar-winning songs of the 20th century.

Recent Oscar-Winning Songs

Randy Newman won twice, almost a decade apart, for Best Original Song. Newman wrote “If I Didn’t Have You” for Monsters Inc. in 2001, and “We Belong Together” for Toy Story 3 in 2010. The next year, 2011, “Man or Muppet” from The Muppets won. And the winner that surprised no one after how widespread and continuously it was played was 2013’s “Let It Go” from Frozen.

The most recent Oscar-winning song is from 2017’s Coco. “Remember Me” is a heartfelt song between a father and daughter that left few with dry eyes, and it deserved to be named the best song.

It might seem surprising that songs from Disney movies produced in the last few years have not won, especially with popular hits like Encanto’s “We Don't Talk About Bruno.” We have to remember, though, that many were nominated, even if they didn’t win. And, whether your favorite song is an Oscar winner or not, it is still the most meaningful to you.

You May Also Like: