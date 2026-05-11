Quiz: Choose the Missing Word in These Disney Movie Titles—in 15 Seconds or Less

Need a morning brain exercise to get your day started? Look no further than this super quick Disney trivia quiz that will put your speed to the test. No matter how big of a Disney fan you are, it’s difficult not to know its movie titles. Whether it’s an all-time classic like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs or a ‘90s favorite such as The Little Mermaid, these are some of the most popular movies of all time. But how quickly can you identify the missing word in the title? Test yourself below:

Were you able to choose all 10 missing words in 15 seconds or less? I couldn’t do it! Not only does this simple quiz test your Disney knowledge, but also your hand-eye coordination. If you didn’t get a perfect score, keep trying the quiz until you do!

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The Disney movies mentioned in this quiz are classics, but if you’re a true Disney fan, you know there are new movies to catch up on every single year. That means if you’re somehow new to the fandom, you have plenty in the archives and in theaters to enjoy. There’s no sign of Disney slowing down anytime soon when it comes to movies, as they continue to entertain and make serious money at the box office.

Just this month, Disney crossed a theatrical milestone, as, as reported by Screen Rant, The Devil Wears Prada 2 makes the House of Mouse the first studio to surpass $2 billion at the box office in 2026. While you might not think of the buzzed-about sequel as a typical Disney movie, it was distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is, of course, owned by Disney.

In addition to its own titles, Disney owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, ESPN, and ABC, meaning it’s releasing new movies and shows all the time.

Newest Disney Movies

Some of the biggest upcoming movie releases for Disney include The Mandalorian & Grogu on May 22, Toy Story 5 on June 19, Moana on July 10, and The Dog Stars on August 28. That means this summer is going to be box office gold for Disney, which isn’t surprising. Returning characters like Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Moana, and Woody will no doubt bring families to the movie theater, while Ridley Scott’s sci-fi/action film should attract older audiences.

It’s a good time to be a Disney fan.

Keep checking in with the Mental Floss quiz page, where we publish new trivia challenges daily.

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