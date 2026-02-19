Quiz: Only Millennials Can Finish These 2000s Disney Quotes

So, you think you know all the Disney movies from the 2000s. There were some excellent releases throughout this decade, whether you wanted to see the new Disney princesses or you were a Pixar fan. How well do you know the movies, though? We think only millennials will be able to finish the quotes when it comes to the 2000s movies in this quiz:

How well did you do? If you managed to get 10/10, you definitely deserve bragging rights, because we know some of those movies are ones that many people have forgotten about—or maybe thought they arrived a little later than they did.

Iconic Disney Movies from the 2000s

There were some excellent Disney movies released between 2000 and 2009, and they began to branch out from the typical “true love” fairy tales featuring princesses. In fact, this was the decade that brought us one of the most popular princesses of today, Tiana!

It was the decade of cult classics, including The Emperor’s New Groove. This one brought us a story of an emperor learning that he couldn’t always get what he wanted. Taken from the story The Emperor’s New Clothes, we followed Kuzco as he learned what it meant to be a man his people would look up to. With quote-filled moments and a not-quite-villain we could root for, there are plenty of reasons for it to become a cult classic.

Another iconic movie was The Princess Diaries, which was the movie that launched Anne Hathaway’s career. Sure, this movie was one of those that followed a somewhat stereotypical story of a young woman who learns that she is a princess of some unknown land. However, it helped to change the way we looked at fairytales, getting a coming-of-age story along with elements that we could all relate to, without being secret princesses.

Then there’s Freaky Friday, which, after 20 years, finally got the sequel treatment. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis had us howling with laughter, giving us a more modern version of a movie of the past in every way that made our millennial dreams come true.

While Disney had some excellent successes with The Incredibles, Lilo & Stitch, and Finding Nemo, there were many movies that have since become cult icons, but they didn’t perform well at the box office. Treasure Planet, Brother Bear, Bolt, and Atlantis are all movies that we will watch over and over again now, whether it’s for the iconic stories or the wonderful music. They certainly live rent-free in a millennial’s head.

