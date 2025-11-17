Quiz: Finish These Classic Holiday Movie Quotes to Prove You’re in the Spirit

When it comes to holiday movies, there are certainly ones that remain firm favorites. They have some classic lines, and many of them have heartfelt storylines to remind us of what the season really means.

Now, sure, there are still debates over whether Die Hard and Gremlins are Christmas movies or not. To me, they are, but you won’t see those movies on this list of classic movie quotes. The debate is just too much for this quiz. Instead, there are 10 classic holiday movies that you’ll need to think about, whether it’s Home Alone or It’s a Wonderful Life.

Can you get all 10 quotes correct? Let’s test out your knowledge:

How did you do? This is a great time to head back to your DVD collection or the streaming platforms for a fun movie to watch from Thanksgiving until the New Year!

The Most Memorable Holiday Movie Quotes of All Time

There are certainly quotes that are always going to stand out. Who doesn’t know “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal,” and the movie that it comes from? It’s one of those that will be burned into your memory by now.

It’s a Wonderful Life is one of those that remains poignant for many. The movie itself is one that stands the test of time, as we all wonder what we’ve accomplished in our lives from now and then. George Bailey is just an everyday man who has it all simply due to being a good person. However, there’s one line that will always stand out, which didn’t make our quiz: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” And now try saying that without imagining the cutest little girl saying it.

The Polar Express remains a Christmas favorite for many, whether you have kids who still believe in Santa or not. The great thing about the movie is that it doesn’t push you to believe. Not at the heart of it. Santa makes it clear to remember, “the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”

Favorite Christmas Movies by State

Today’s Homeowner took a look at the favorite Christmas movies by state, and Die Hard made the list. It turns out that Kansas and Vermont agree with me that Die Hard is definitely a Christmas movie—and it’s the favorite of the states.

However, Elf, A Christmas Story, and Home Alone tend to take the top spots among the states. While Florida, Indiana, and Arizona love Elf, Texas, Utah, and New York have their eyes on A Christmas Story this time of year. Meanwhile, Louisiana and California are all about Home Alone, and who doesn’t love that one?

The Most Popular Christmas Movies by State graphic | Photo by Today’s Homeowner

The Nightmare Before Christmas makes an appearance in Tennessee, which is another debatable movie, while Nebraska wants something funny in Christmas Vacation. Then there’s Wyoming and South Carolina going for the more heartfelt tale of It’s a Wonderful Life. With so many wonderful movies, there are plenty to choose from in the countdown throughout the holiday season.

