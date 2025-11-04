Quiz: Name the Classic Holiday Movie by Just One Line

We’ve made it past Halloween, and the holiday season is soon underway. As particularly festive people across the country have already taken down their Halloween decorations and are replacing them with Thanksgiving items, others are starting their holiday movie watch lists. Between classics like It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) to more recent titles such as Dear Santa (2024), there’s seemingly an endless amount of options to get into the holiday cheer.

If you love your holiday movies, there’s no time like the present to test your knowledge on how well you know the classics. Take our quiz below to see if you can match the movie with the quote. (Some are harder than others!)

Were you able to score a 10/10? It’s still only early November, so you have a lot of time to brush up on your holiday movies before the end of the year!

Of course, when it comes to “classic” holiday movies, people have a different idea of what that means depending on when they grew up. For ‘90s kids like myself, Home Alone (1990), The Santa Clause (1994), and The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) come with the most nostalgia, while other generations might prefer White Christmas (1954), or maybe even Gremlins (1984).

Most Popular Holiday Movies in America

According to previous data pulled from Google Trends by Preply, the list of most popular holiday movies, seen below, shouldn’t come as a surprise. After analyzing over 100 classic wintertime titles, the site determined the most-searched in America, and by state.

The top 10, in order:

Home Alone (1990)

The Grinch (2018)

Elf (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Happiest Season (2020)

Love Actually (2003)

Krampus (2015)

A Christmas Story (1983)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

While viewers in Florida and Kentucky couldn’t stop searching for Elf, Texans loved The Polar Express (2004), and Oregon’s most popular was Klaus (2019).

With more and more holiday movies coming out each year, there’s something for everyone to watch this time of year. Whether you’re looking forward to getting cozy and watching a holiday rom-com, or maybe you’re getting the popcorn ready for a holiday horror movie (Silent Night, Deadly Night, anyone?), viewers of all ages and tastes can enjoy the wintertime spirit.

To continue challenging yourself on your pop culture knowledge, stay tuned to Mental Floss’s quizzes section. More holiday trivia is coming soon!