Quiz: Think You Know Europe? Let’s Test Your Capital City Knowledge

We all know Paris, London, and Rome, but how about the other capital cities across Europe? If you consider yourself a geography expert, you could probably name them all easily. But what about when the clock is ticking? Today, we’re putting that knowledge to the test. We’ll give you five minutes, and you’ll need to match the location to the capital. Think it’s easy? Prove it!

Were you able to get a perfect score? If so, we’re seriously impressed. It’s not easy answering questions under pressure, especially when you have a timer counting down.

When it comes to capital cities to visit across Europe, many obvious ones come to mind. You’ve got to visit Madrid, Amsterdam, and Dublin at least once in your life, along with the very touristy Paris, Rome, and London. But it’s not just the capitals that attract large quantities of tourists each year, with incredible architecture, history, and attractions expanding to many European locations.

World Atlas pulled together data on the most-visited European cities, and it’s not just capitals that make the list—though many of them do. Check out the top five most popular with international tourists, according to the report.

Most-Visited European Cities

1. London, England

London Tower Bridge River | fotoVoyager/GettyImages

The capital of England tops the list for tourists, with a reported 20.7 million international visitors each year. This probably isn’t surprising, considering the fun city feel, easy access from major airports, and, for many tourists, the ease of visiting an English-speaking destination. The historic city is home to landmarks like the Tower of London, Big Ben, and Buckingham Palace.

2. Paris, France

Eiffel Tower in Paris, France | Nikada/GettyImages

Another easy guess, Paris, France sits at the No. 2 spot for most tourists, with a reported 16.8 million international visitors annually. The romantic City of Love is a no-brainer vacation spot for anyone looking for historic city scenery and rich culture. Some of the most popular landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, the Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Louvre.

3. Istanbul, Turkey

Blue Mosque in Istanbul | Nikada/GettyImages

Ankara might be the capital of Turkey, but Istanbul is the most popular city in the country when it comes to tourists. The transcontinental destination sees a reported 12.1 million visitors each year, with tourists coming to explore the ancient history and stunning views. The city is home to incredible palaces, mosques, and markets.

4. Antalya, Turkey

Antalya district and port | ugurhan/GettyImages

Perhaps surprisingly, two Turkey cities ended up on the top 5 list. Antalya, a resort city on the Mediterranean coast, is a prime location for those looking for amazing culture and relaxing beaches. A reported 10.7 million visitors come to Antalya per year, exploring the historic neighborhoods, scenic waterfalls, and coastal way of life.

5. Rome, Italy

Colosseum in Rome | Eloi_Omella/GettyImages

Last but not least in the top 5 is another obvious one: The Eternal City. Rome, Italy is a major tourist spot, with the capital seeing a reported 9.7 million visitors annually. From unbelievable history to delicious food, visitors are treated to packed itineraries in this city. Some of the major landmarks include The Colosseum, The Roman Forum, The Pantheon, and the Trevi Fountain.

Have you been to all five of these cities?

Keep up with the Mental Floss quiz page for more opportunities to test your trivia knowledge.