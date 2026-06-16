Quiz: Can You Name All 8 U.S. States That Start With ‘M’? Most People Miss At Least One

The United States of America is made up of 50 states, each with its own unique identity. Many of these states boast such different natural elements and tourist attractions that even crossing into a neighboring state can feel like entering an entirely different country.

Some people can recall all 50 states in alphabetical order. Others know the names of the states they live in and those nearby, but draw a blank when considering the other side of the country. Can you name all eight states that start with the letter "M"?

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How did you do? Were you able to correctly name all eight states starting with the letter "M"? If you memorized the states in alphabetical order, you probably breezed through this quiz. If you were guessing off the top of your head, a few might have slipped under the radar. No matter how many "M" states you guessed correctly, challenge your friends to see who can name the most in the quickest time!

THE UNITED STATES OF FIRST LETTERS

Wood letters background | NoSystem images/GettyImages

Some states stand alone when it comes to their first letters. Delaware, for example, is the only state in the U.S. that starts with a "D," Florida with an "F," Georgia with a "G," and Hawaii with an "H," and they're all in a row! Then, there are some states in plentiful company. Take the letter "N," for example: there are eight states that start with "N ": Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and North Dakota. Each exhibits distinctive environments, traditions, and even different lifestyles.

There are also eight "M" states that dot the map, some easier to remember than others, depending on where you grew up, how many you've visited, and how much you remember from those pull-down maps in your elementary school classroom.

THE "M" STATES

USA Map | ziggymaj/GettyImages

There's an "M" state located in almost every region of the U.S.

Kennebunkport, Maine, USA | Photo Italia LLC/GettyImages

Let's start with Maine. Known for its delicious lobster, picturesque harbors, and abundant natural beauty, Maine occupies the northeasternmost corner of America. People visit Maine to spot wildlife in Acadia National Park, spend weekends in charming coastal towns, and experience the historic and inspiring character of the Northeast. Other Northeastern "M" states include Maryland and Massachusetts.

William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor Detroit Michigan Aerial view | pawel.gaul/GettyImages

There are also several "M" states in the Midwest. Michigan is famous for its Great Lakes lifestyle, Detroit-style pizza, and proximity to Chicago, Illinois. Michigan offers a diverse environment, from secluded nature reserves, unspoiled sand dunes, and crystal-clear waters to the hustle and bustle of Motor City. Other Midwest "M" states include Minnesota and Missouri.

Grinnell Lake in Glacier National Park | Haizhan Zheng/GettyImages

Out West, there's one "M" state: Montana, known for classic Western cowboy culture, rodeos, mountainous splendor, and its proximity to famous parks like Yellowstone and Grand Teton. Glacier National Park in northwestern Montana also draws nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Paddlewheel | wsfurlan/GettyImages

Last but not least, Mississippi is among the "M" states. Located in the Deep South, Mississippi is known for its rich civil rights and Civil War history. It’s also the birthplace of Elvis Presley and rhythm and blues! This southern state is known for its hospitality; it's rare to enter an establishment without someone holding the door open for you and wishing you a good evening.

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