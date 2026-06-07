Quiz: Can You Name All 12 U.S. States That Start With a Vowel?

Only five of the 26 letters in the English alphabet, A, E, I, O, and U, are considered vowels, and just 12 of the 50 U.S. states begin with one of these letters. Naming all 12 might sound simple, especially if you know the states alphabetically, but could you list them all in under a minute? Challenge yourself or your friends and see how many you can recall!

How many states that begin with a vowel were you able to guess correctly before the time ran out? Share this quiz and see who can list all 12 without peeking! Not only is this a fun way to test your skills, but it’s also a great way to learn about the diverse regions of the United States.

States Starting with A

Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign in Alabama USA | Allard1/GettyImages

There are four states that begin with the letter A: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, and Arkansas. While they share the same starting letter, they are geographically and culturally diverse:

Alabama is located in the Deep South, with a humid subtropical climate and a rich history tied to the civil rights movement. Sports, particularly football, are a big part of its culture.

Alaska is the largest state and sits far in the northwest, known for its cold climate, indigenous heritage, and rugged wilderness.

Arizona is famous for the Grand Canyon, desert landscapes, and a vibrant Southwestern culture.

Arkansas features mountains, forests, and rivers, and is known for its natural beauty and historic sites.

States Starting with I

Welcome to Indiana Sign | fotoguy22/GettyImages

There are also four states that start with the letter I: Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa are in the Midwest, known for expansive farmland. Illinois is home to Chicago, one of the nation’s largest cities. Indiana hosts the famous Indy 500 race, while Iowa is largely recognized for its agriculture.

Idaho lies farther west, famous for its mountainous terrain and potato production.

States Starting with O

Oregon direction sign | gustavofrazao/GettyImages

Three states start with the letter O: Ohio, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Ohio blends urban centers, like Cleveland and Columbus, with rural landscapes and the shores of Lake Erie.

Oklahoma is known for its cowboy culture, ranches, and Native American history.

Oregon is on the Pacific Coast, famous for its rocky beaches, forests, and progressive cities like Portland. And don’t even get us started on the coffee!

The State Starting with U

Welcome to Utah sign | gnagel/GettyImages

Only one state begins with U: Utah.

Utah is celebrated for its remarkable natural beauty, with five national parks known as the “Mighty 5.” Its landscape ranges from snowy mountains to red-rock deserts.

To summarize, the 12 vowel states are:

A: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas

I: Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa

O: Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon

U: Utah

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