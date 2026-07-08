Quiz: Can You Name All 9 Countries That Start and End With An ‘A’?

With hundreds of countries around the world, there are only nine that both start and end with the letter “A.” Yes, really, and we want to put your knowledge to the test. Can you name all nine of the countries? Let’s see, by entering the name of each of them below.

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How many of the countries did you get right, and try to enter “America” in at first? It’s easy to think that America could be one of them, but, of course, that’s not the full country name. Whether you got all nine right or you struggled, share this with your friends and see how well they do!

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The European and Asian Countries That Start and End With “A”

Albania, Andorra, and Austria are the four countries that are situated in Europe, while Armenia is found in West Asia. However, if you watch the Eurovision Song Contest, you’ll likely see Armenia in the competition now and then. That’s because of the way the European Broadcasting Network has always worked.

While Albania is known for its beautiful Mediterranean coastline, Austria and Andorra are known best for their ski resorts and mountain landscapes. Meanwhile, Armenia is well known for its ancient Christian heritage as well as its mountains.

ANGOLA-TRANSPORT-RAIL-MINES-MINERALS-AGRICULTURE-ZAMBIA-DRC-EU-CHINA-US-GRAPHIC-MAP | SHERINE ELSAYARY/GettyImages

The African “A”-Named Countries

Did you accidentally try to input “Africa” as one of the countries? Africa is a continent made up of numerous countries, and Algeria is one of them. This is the largest country on the continent, and it’s where you’ll find the Sahara Desert, along with ancient Roman ruins.

The other African nation is Angola, one that has a growing tourism sector. It’s packed with national parks and diverse wildlife, as well as being a resource-rich country that has people heading there for unique experiences.

RUGBYU-AUS-WC-2027-DRAW-GRAPHIC-MAP-AUSTRALIA | JONATHAN WALTER,VALENTINA BRESCHI/GettyImages

The Three Other “A” Countries

You likely got Australia, the famous island known for the Outback and some of the craziest creatures ever to exist. Argentina is the eighth country on the list, and it sits in South America. Sure, its soccer team is well known, but it’s also known for tango, wine, and Evita!

So, what’s the ninth? Well, for this one, you need to head to the Caribbean, and it’s actually a twin-island nation. Antigua and Barbuda has 365 pristine beaches—yes, one for each day of the year—and is perfect for sailing, relaxing, and escaping.

How did you do with the quiz? Whether you got all the answers or not, don’t forget to bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page, where we publish new challenges daily.

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