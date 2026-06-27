Quiz: Can You Name All the European Countries From Their Capitals?

From London to Paris, some of Europe’s capital cities are world-famous and inextricably linked to the nations they’re part of. The United Nations recognizes 44 countries as wholly or partly in Europe—and the number is even higher when you begin including sovereign states and territories. How comprehensive is your knowledge of all the capital cities of Europe? Test it out with this quiz.

How did you do? Were you able to correctly identify them all, or is an exploratory European vacation in order? After all, there’s no better way to learn about Europe’s capital cities than soaking up their history in-person while sipping coffee, eating gelato, and soaking up the culture firsthand.

How Many Countries Are There In Europe, Exactly?

Aerial view over Cyprus | Evgeni Fabisuk / Shutterstock

The question of how many countries there are in Europe seems like a fairly simple one, but it’s actually quite complex when you get into the weeds of it.

There are 44 sovereign states in geographical Europe. However, things get fuzzier when you start exploring the countries that are part of the EU but not in geographical Europe, or the countries in geographical Europe that are not part of the EU.

One is Turkey, which is not currently a part of the European Union but which spans both Europe and Asia. Turkey was granted candidate status for full membership in the EU in 1999, but has lingered in a limbo state for decades. This is partly due to the European Union’s concerns about nationalism and human rights in Turkey.

Another reason that Turkey’s efforts to join the EU have stalled has to do with an ongoing dispute about the ownership of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. This island is geographically located in western Asia, but has been a member of the EU since 2004. However, the island has been divided between the Greek and Turkish sides for decades, with the Turkish side’s statehood recognized only by Turkey, a fact that complicates Turkey’s accession process.

Then there are the Faroe Islands, which are a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark and are not part of the EU.

Meanwhile, Kosovo, which is a self-declared independent country located in geographical Europe, filed a petition to join the European Union in 2022 and is currently recognized as a potential candidate for future accession. However, its application has been delayed for several political and human rights-related reasons, as well as certain European nations’ refusal to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

Additionally, the United Kingdom formally left the EU in 2020 following the 2016 Brexit referendum, though the UK and the EU maintain a relationship through various agreements.

Fast Facts About Europe's Capital Cities

City of Athens, Greece with flowers and blue sky | Nick N A / Shutterstock

Europe’s capitals are hubs of history and culture. Athens, Greece is Europe’s oldest continuously inhabited capital city, dating back to before 3000 BCE and famously giving rise to a great deal of the foundations of Western civilization.

Lisbon, Portugal is generally cited as the second-oldest, dating back to 1200 BCE, when it was established as Olissipo by the Phoenicians. Rome, Italy was established in 753 BCE, making it the third-oldest remaining European capital city.

The largest and most populous capital city in Europe is Moscow, Russia, which has an estimated population of 12.4 million residents. The smallest capital city in Europe, meanwhile, is Vatican City, which has around 882 residents. That’s followed by San Marino, which is home to about 4,100 residents.

Paris, France, meanwhile, holds the title of Europe’s most commonly visited city, with an estimated 50 million people visiting it annually. In general, European capital cities are iconic vacation spots, with the beautiful art of Rome and Madrid, Spain and the bustling, history-rich streets of London, England awing millions each year. Of course, Europe also has its fair share of picturesque small towns and tiny mountain villages that provide a contrast to busy cities.

Interested in testing your geography knowledge further? Try your hand at guessing the country from just three clues, identifying countries by their borders, or one of our other geography quizzes.

Read More: