Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name These Alliterative World Capitals?

You may have the state capitals down pat—whether by choice or by force, thanks to the American school system—but the capitals of the world are a whole other story. From Algeria to South Korea, there are countless countries to keep track of, and just as many capitals to match.

Luckily, some come with a built-in clue. More nations than you might expect have capitals that start with the same letter, adding a literary twist to this geography quiz. Now, do you think you can name them all before time runs out?

Did you ace it, or did the ticking clock get the best of you? Maybe the alliteration gave you a hint—or maybe it threw you off entirely. No judgment here. If you’re feeling rusty on your world capitals, it might be time for a quick refresher—or another geography quiz.

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Why Some Countries Share Names With Their Capitals

Aerial of Alameda Central city park and Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Mexico. | pawel.gaul/GettyImages

If you noticed a pattern in the quiz, you’re not imagining things—some countries and their capitals don’t just share a first letter, they share the exact same name. Cities like Mexico City, Panama City, and Kuwait City are examples of capitals that either gave their names to their countries or were named after them.

These overlaps often stem from history. In some cases, a major city became so politically or economically important that the surrounding region adopted its name. In others, colonial naming conventions or translations led to near-identical names.

Mexico City is a particularly unusual case because the naming actually moved in the opposite direction. The city traces its roots to the Mexica people, who founded the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan in 1325. After the Spanish conquest in 1521, the settlement was rebuilt and renamed “Mexico,” eventually becoming Mexico City. When the country gained independence in 1821, it took its name from the capital itself—meaning the nation was ultimately named after the city, not the other way around.

While not every country follows this pattern, the ones that do can make geography a little easier to remember.

Why Alliteration Helps You Remember Things

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Now, for a quick lesson in literary devices—specifically, alliteration, which is when the same consonant sound is repeated in two or more nearby words or syllables. “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers” and “She sells seashells by the seashore” might sound playful, but alliteration isn’t just for poetry—it can also be a useful memory tool.

When words share the same starting sound, our brains tend to group them together, making them easier to recall later. That’s part of why place names like “Taipei, Taiwan” or “Seoul, South Korea” can stick more easily than less patterned pairs like “Moscow, Russia” or “Berlin, Germany.”

Of course, as this quiz shows, that doesn’t mean it’s foolproof. When the clock is ticking, even familiar patterns can slip your mind, but spotting those shared first letters can still give you a helpful edge.

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