Quiz: Only True Storm Chasers Can Name All 9 Tornado Alley States

Most people run and hide when a tornado watch pops up, but a select few can't help but chase the storm. Whether your instinct is fight or flight, it's nonetheless necessary to be aware of your surroundings—and their respective weather patterns. From the wide-open prairies to the rural backroads reminiscent of Twister, Tornado Alley is infamous for stirring up some of the most intense atmospheric action in the U.S.

While "Tornado Alley" isn’t an official meteorological designation, that doesn’t detract from the fact that the region is defined by heart-pounding, cow-swirling storms. Can you name all nine states that make up this blustery stretch of the country? Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can claim the title of a true storm tracker.

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Did you weather the storm? Were you able to name every state in the heart of Tornado Alley, or did a few storm-prone regions catch you off guard? See how your score compares to your friends' and families' results, and keep the momentum going by exploring more fun and tricky geography quizzes at Mental Floss.

Beyond the Great Plains

Storm damage in Slidell, Louisiana, showing the impact of recent severe weather. | Xinhua News Agency/GettyImages

The term "Tornado Alley" traditionally brings to mind pictures of the Great Plains, especially central states such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. However, the map may not be as static as you might think.

According to new data from meteorologists, the eye of the storm appears to be moving eastward. With increased tornado frequency stretching from Louisiana to Illinois, experts are expanding the boundaries of Tornado Alley to encompass these areas as well. It’s a reminder that extreme weather is an ever-changing force of nature that can’t be confined to fixed borders.

The Sunshine State or the Storm State?

A scientist captures a waterspout in the Straits of Florida on camera during an expedition to measure the Florida Current. | The Washington Post/GettyImages

When you think of Florida, you probably imagine sandy beaches and endless theme parks. But there’s another side to the Sunshine State that most people overlook: it’s a tornado hotspot.

Despite not traditionally being considered part of Tornado Alley, Florida records more tornadoes per 10,000 square miles than any other state. Both thunderstorms and hurricanes—which Florida frequently experiences—increase the risk of a tornado forming, especially during spring and summer.

Florida may rarely see the highest-tier tornadoes, but don't let that fool you. Severe EF3 storms have historically struck the state year-round, causing destruction and even death.



Tornadoes by the Numbers

You now know that South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Iowa, and even Florida make up the modern-day map of Tornado Alley. But what about the specifics of the storms? Here’s how the top ten tornado-prone states stack up in 2026:

Rank State Reported Tornadoes 1 Illinois 196 2 Mississippi 83 3 Missouri 77 4 Indiana 75 5 Iowa 64 6 Kansas 62 7 Texas 52 8 Oklahoma 49 9 Wisconsin 45 10 Alabama 39

Note: Tornado counts are preliminary and subject to change as the National Weather Service finalizes its reports.

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