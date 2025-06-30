Mapped: The States With the Most Tornadoes

On average, the United States reports more than 1000 tornadoes every year, a higher total than anywhere else in the world.
That huge number is due at least in part to America’s topography: The central Great Plains and Mississippi River valley provide the perfect low-lying, fast-warming breeding ground for big storms. As masses of cold air move south from Canada, masses of warm, wet air can drift inland from the Gulf of Mexico, and when these two front meet, it’s go time. An ordinary thunderstorm in this vast expanse of the country can develop into a severe event, like a supercell, or worse, a tornado.
As a new analysis by the data- and number-crunching website USA Facts has shown, the U.S. is so prone to twisters that every single state except Hawaii recorded at least one tornado in the five years from 2020–2024. But which state comes out on top in terms of the total number of storms it sees each year? And, for that matter, in which state do these storms cause the most damage?
- The Most Tornadoes By State and County, 2020–2024
- The States with the Most Tornado-Related Injuries and Deaths
- The States With the Most Tornado Damage
- The Number of Tornadoes in All 50 States, 2020–2024
The Most Tornadoes By State and County, 2020–2024
Given that it’s the largest of the lower 48 states, it might be understandable that Texas recorded more tornadoes inside its borders than anywhere else in the U.S., with a total of 516 storms between 2020–2024 (for an average of just over 100 per year). Similarly high numbers were recorded in second-place Illinois (491) and Iowa (462), while at the opposite end of the scale, Alaska had just a single twister in the analysis’s five-year period.
The county-by-county data show a slightly different picture, however, with Texas not even making the top 15 despite having the highest total overall. Instead, the individual county that records the most tornadoes each year is Washington County, Colorado, with a total of 40 during the survey’s five-year period, making for a yearly average of eight—and a staggering 13 more than second-place Cook County, Illinois. In fact, Illinois’s counties took no less than three of the top 5 spots in the survey overall; after Mobile County, Alabama (with a total of 24) in third, Will County, Illinois, came in fourth (with a reported 23 tornadoes), followed by Kane County (with 22) in fifth.
The States with the Most Tornado-Related Injuries and Deaths
Despite its strong showing at the top of the list, Illinois reported no tornado-related deaths between 2020–24 (in line with the vast majority of U.S. states) and only 10 storm-related injuries. In terms of the human toll of these storms, Texas was again at the top of the list—alongside Florida and Oklahoma—in recording a total of eight deaths due to twisters during the period of the analysis (as well more than 120 storm-related injuries).
The States With the Most Tornado Damage
Florida suffered by far the greatest financial damage from tornadoes, with a staggering $892.8 billion in storm damage reported in 2024 alone—more than half the year’s national total and three times that of the second most storm-damaged state, Oklahoma. In fact, Florida and Oklahoma were the only two U.S. states to report more than $100 billion in tornado-related damage, with Arkansas ($90 billion), Michigan ($54 billion) and Iowa ($46 billion) completing the top five.
The Number of Tornadoes in All 50 States, 2020–2024
STATE
TOTAL, 2020–2024
ANNUAL AVERAGE
Texas
516
103.2
Illinois
491
98.2
Iowa
462
92.4
Alabama
394
78.8
Mississippi
360
72
Oklahoma
359
71.8
Florida
309
61.8
Georgia
278
55.6
Louisiana
271
54.2
Minnesota
271
54.2
Nebraska
256
51.2
Kansas
229
45.8
Missouri
225
45
Arkansas
222
44.4
Kentucky
221
44.2
Ohio
218
43.6
Tennessee
206
41.2
South Carolina
187
37.4
Colorado
175
35
Wisconsin
165
33
Indiana
159
31.8
North Carolina
152
30.4
Pennsylvania
111
22.2
South Dakota
106
21.2
North Dakota
68
13.6
New York
66
13.2
Virginia
66
13.2
Michigan
53
10.6
Maryland
51
10.2
New Mexico
46
9.2
New Jersey
33
6.6
California
26
5.2
West Virginia
26
5.2
Wyoming
26
5.2
Arizona
24
4.8
Connecticut
20
4
Massachusetts
17
3.4
Montana
15
3
Washington
13
2.6
Oregon
12
2.4
Delaware
11
2.2
New Hampshire
7
1.4
Utah
7
1.4
Idaho
6
1.2
Rhode Island
6
1.2
Nevada
3
0.6
Vermont
3
0.6
District of Columbia
2
0.4
Maine
2
0.4
Alaska
1
0.2
Hawaii
0
0
