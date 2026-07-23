Quiz: Can You Name the Largest Country in Every Continent?

Every continent, except Antarctica, is made up of several countries, each with its own cultural identity and unique natural features. There are 195 countries in total, ranging in size from nearly 7 million square miles to just 0.19 square miles.

From Siberia to the Sahara Desert, these nations span diverse terrain, uphold a variety of traditions, and add something extraordinary to the continent they occupy. It might not be easy to picture the smallest country in each continent, but what about the largest?

Do you think you can name the largest country on every continent? Time to put your geography skills to the test!

&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;What is the largest country in Asia? &amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;India &amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Russia&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;China&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;What is the largest country in Africa? &amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Libya&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Sudan &amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Algeria&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;What is the largest country in North America? &amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Canada&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Mexico&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;The United States of America&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;What is the largest country in South America? &amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Peru&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Argentina&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Brazil&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;What is the largest country in Europe? &amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;France&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Russia&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Ukraine&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;What is the largest country in Oceania? &amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Australia &amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;New Zealand&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;Papua New Guinea&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;

How many continents were you able to match with their largest countries? This challenge is probably easier if you can picture a globe, but even then, at least one of these questions might have tripped you up. Check out our Mental Floss Quiz Around the World Competition for more challenging geography questions!

THE LARGEST COUNTRY IN EVERY CONTINENT

RUSSIA

A globe showing Russia | samxmeg/GettyImages

Russia is the largest country in the world and the biggest in both Asia and Europe. Its 6.6 million square miles span across two continents, and it's home to the Ural and Altay mountain ranges. Russia is inhabited by 144,125,000 people, most of whom speak Russian.

According to National Geographic Kids, Russia is so massive it "occupies one-tenth of all the land on Earth," has 11 different time zones, and touches three oceans.

CANADA

Map and Flag of Canada | pawel.gaul/GettyImages

Canada, spanning just under 4 million square miles, is the largest country in North America. It boasts a population of 36,307,820 residents who predominantly speak English and French. The country is home to a vast portion of the Rocky Mountains and the long, winding St. Lawrence River.

According to National Geographic Kids, Canada stretches more than half of the Northern Hemisphere and spans six different time zones. It is known for its diverse natural wonders and is home to some of the oldest rocks on Earth, located in the Canadian Shield.

BRAZIL

Brazil | FotografiaBasica/GettyImages

Brazil covers 3,286,470 square miles and is one of the largest countries in the world by land area. It’s home to 208,846,892 residents whose main language is Portuguese. The Amazon Rainforest is located in Brazil, which hosts the "greatest variety of animals of any country in the world," according to National Geographic.

Brazil is also known for its stunning beaches, landmarks like the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, and its citizens’ passion for soccer.

ALGERIA

piskunov/GettyImages

Algeria occupies 919,595 square miles across Africa and has a population of 47,328,137, many of whom live on the Mediterranean Coast, according to Rustic Pathways. Most of Algeria is dominated by the Sahara Desert, and the majority of its residents speak Algerian Arabic.

Algeria, which gained independence from France in 1962, has seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites and is rich in natural gas and dates.

AUSTRALIA

AUSTRALIA | omersukrugoksu/GettyImages

The Land Down Under is home to 23,856,103 residents and extends 2,969,907 square miles, making it the largest country in Oceania. Australia, sometimes referred to as a continent, is famous for housing some of the most venomous insects and animals in the world. The official language is English, and more than one-third of its landscape is a barren desert region known as "The Outback."

Australia is also renowned for its major cities, some of the world's most beloved beaches, and lush rainforests. It is home to a whopping 516 national parks and borders the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system.

More Geography Quizzes: