Tennessee is so much more than geography and guitars, though the Smoky Mountains and Music City’s Grand Ole Opry are pretty incredible.

The state is home to MoonPies (and Bell Buckle’s annual RC Cola-MoonPie Festival), Jack Daniel’s Distillery, and the world’s only full-size replica of the Greek Parthenon.

According to Britannica, Tennessee earned its nickname, the Volunteer State, because of its citizens’ “willingness to serve in the military” throughout history. The University of Tennessee adopted the name, and to this day, Volunteers (Vols) fans flood the state in a sea of orange on game days.

Tennessee has more than 9,200 caves, the most of any state, as well as the tallest underground waterfall and the largest underground lake in the U.S.

Country queen Dolly Parton grew up in Sevier County in the Smoky Mountains (her “Tennessee Mountain Home”), and soul icon Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis: home of the blues and Sun Studio, where Elvis Presley first recorded his music.

Tennessee also inspired a few famous song titles that remain beloved: “The Tennessee Waltz,” “Tennessee Whiskey,” and “Tennessee Stud.”

The Volunteer State is many things, including the cities that celebrate its culture and charm. Can you name Tennessee’s seven largest cities by population? Most people can guess the first few, but the rest are harder to recall.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Name the 7 Largest Cities in Tennessee by Population&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Could you name Tennessee’s largest cities? Some are easily remembered by music, food, and famous landmarks, while others are lesser known. Send this quiz to your friends and see who can name the most cities in the Volunteer State.

FACTS ABOUT THE VOLUNTEER STATE YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW

Broadway - Nashville, Tennessee | peeterv/GettyImages

Did you know that Tennessee was the 16th state to join the Union in 1796? Its flag, adopted in 1905, features three stars, each representing a region of the state, according to the Tennessee State Government.

Tennessee is represented by several symbols, including the smallmouth bass (state fish), the tulip poplar (state tree), and the tomato (state fruit).

The Volunteer State boasts several interesting firsts: the Goo Goo Cluster, the first combination candy bar; machine-made cotton candy; Mountain Dew; and “America’s first true self-service grocery store,” the Piggly Wiggly, which opened in Memphis in 1916, according to The Grove. Memphis is also home to the first Holiday Inn, and consistently ranks among the cities that serve the best BBQ in the U.S.

Tennessee and its neighbor Missouri each border eight states, the most in the country. It also houses the world’s largest collection of salt and pepper shakers, with 20,000 pairs! Spectacular.

While Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville are known for their unique characteristics and heritages, Chattanooga has its own claims to fame. The first Coca-Cola bottles were created there, as well as the first Krystal hamburgers. Chattanooga is home to the Tennessee Aquarium and Lookout Mountain, where you can supposedly see seven states from the top. The city’s extensive railroad history inspired the hit “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”

Beyond its largest cities, Tennessee is dotted with tiny towns where Southern hospitality comes to life in bustling diners and eclectic shops, set against the backdrop of the state’s signature rolling hills.

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