Quiz: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episode or Hallmark Movie?

During the fall months, it’s officially the time of the year for cooler weather, pumpkin spice everything, and the coziest movies and shows you can find for your watch list. For a lot of us, that means running back Gilmore Girls for the two-millionth rewatch. It’s the ultimate fall show, the absolute epitome of the season. The series never gets old no matter how many times you have watched it!

On the other hand, fall is also when the Hallmark Channel begins rolling out its new Countdown to Christmas romantic comedy movies. The network has become ubiquitous for its comforting, easy-viewing movies where you know there will always be a happy ending. From Christmas movies to Valentine’s Day movies, Hallmark has an endless supply of movies to fill a full year.

Gilmore Girls and Hallmark movies share some qualities, but can you decipher the show’s episode titles from the network’s movies, or do you need to pay a little more attention to the details during your next binge-watch? Take the quiz below to test your Stars Hollow knowledge!

Were you able to know your Gilmore Girls episodes from your Hallmark Channel original movies? Hopefully, you were able to recognize some of your favorite moments from the show. A lot of the titles share similar themes like snow, love, weddings, food, and unique small-town festivals that are frequently referenced in both the show and the network’s rom-coms, so the titles can be tricky to tell apart!

Gilmore Girls vs. Hallmark Channel

Throughout its original seven-season run, there have been some classic episodes that you could never confuse with a Hallmark movie. For example, “The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale,” “They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?,” and “You Jump, I Jump, Jack,” which featured the iconic moment between Rory and Logan. You just can’t get those episodes mixed up with really anything else.

Oddly enough, for a show so in tune with the fall season, Gilmore Girls rarely included actual holiday-themed episodes until a pair of Christmas-related episodes in the final season. For most of the series, the holidays were mostly implied, as the seasons were much more of the focus to set the scene and vibe. It’s the exact opposite of Hallmark’s hundreds of beloved movies!

