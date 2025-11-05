Quiz: If You Can Name All 15 of These Rom-Coms, You’re Ready for Cuffing Season

As winter looms and temperatures continue to drop, there’s simply nothing better than cuddling up on your couch watching a comfort movie. When it comes to romantic comedies, there are seemingly endless options to enjoy, from classic ‘80s hits to more recent releases. There’s a reason the fall and winter are often referred to as “cuffing season,” as people yearn for a special someone to spend the cold, dark months with.

Alongside that close person in your life, marathoning a few rom-coms is a perfect way to spend a weekend. If you think you’re an expert at this genre, take our trivia quiz below to prove it!

How’d you score? It might be time to revisit some of the best romantic comedies as a refresher. From all-time classics such as Pretty Woman and When Harry Met Sally to favorites of the aughts like Bridget Jones’s Diary and 13 Going on 30, the archive of popular rom-coms is truly impressive.

Most Popular Romance Movie by State

This February, in time for Valentine’s Day, Axios analyzed data on the most-searched romance films per state, and there were actually a few surprises. The movie that reigned supreme over the most states was Moonstruck, which viewers in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont couldn’t stop searching.

Other popular titles included Crazy Rich Asians, Sweet Home Alabama, Hope Floats, and perhaps the most surprising, the horror movie My Bloody Valentine. Movie lovers in Kentucky, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia searched for the slasher more than any other title in the romantic genre.

Meanwhile, recent releases like The Other Zoey and Upgraded won over the hearts of Alaska and Michigan and Washington, D.C., and North Dakota, respectively. Unexpectedly, beloved movies like Harry Met Sally, Jerry Maguire, and The Proposal only captured one state’s heart each.

Lesser-known titles, including Meet Me in Rome and Flipped, ended up on the list, too.

It might be far away from Valentine’s Day, but the fact that winter is right around the corner means cuffing season has arrived—what rom-coms will you be enjoying with that special someone?

Want to keep testing your trivia knowledge?