Quiz: How Fast Can You Guess the 2000s Movie from Its Famous Tagline?

Some movie taglines have become just as popular as the films that inspired them. These short phrases, synonymous with the box-office successes they accompany, are simple, effective, and memorable enough for 2000s movie buffs to identify the movie’s title using only its tagline. Be it an animated film, comedy, or historical drama, these taglines have managed to stay with us all the way into 2026.

Think you know 2000s movies like the back of your hand? Sporcle compiled a handful of taglines from some of the most iconic 2000s movies, giving you the opportunity to test your speed, your memory, and your film knowledge. Ready to see how fast you can guess the 2000s movie from its famous tagline?

Were you able to match all of the taglines with their corresponding movies? Some were short and straightforward, while others may have been less easy to recall. Send this quiz to your friends to see who can match the taglines with the 2000s movies the fastest!

THE DIGITAL AGE

The Dark Night (2008) | Getty Images

With the turn of the century came a shift in filmmaking, driven by new technology and evolving plot lines. Spanning 2000 to 2009, this era in film history captured the evolution from traditional to digital, with its movies feeling simultaneously nostalgic and new at the same time.

This meant dabbling with digital effects like never before. The 2000s drew the curtain on computer-generated imagery that advanced throughout the decade. This allowed filmmakers to create more imaginative worlds and action scenes that would have been impossible to pull off a decade prior. Despite emerging technology, some directors still clung to a "less is more" mentality, mixing '90s nostalgia with 2000s magic.

THE LEGACY OF 2000s MOVIES

Gladiator (2000) | Getty Images

Storytelling also set 2000s movies apart. Studios zoomed in on audience connection, sequels, and adaptations. This fostered loyal fan bases and gave films lasting appeal. Comedies were bold and eccentric, and dramas focused on millennial relationships and relatable struggles. Action movies had viewers doing double-takes during fast-paced sequences, and animated films captivated both children and adults. All that to say, 2000s films truly had something for everyone.

Movies from this era also mirrored the world around them. Themes such as identity, change, and uncertainty unfolded on screen, as society itself experienced constant changes in communication, technology, and global awareness. Even the most lighthearted of films had their fair share of introspective moments (think Dreamwork's Shrek).

Overall, movies made from 2000 to 2009 represent a transitional period in film history and culture. These films seamlessly combined cutting-edge technology and relatable storytelling with a nostalgic quality that transformed the modern movie experience. 2000s titles were so impactful that their taglines are still referenced and their stories replayed in 2026.

Check out our other Mental Floss quizzes for more fun movie trivia!

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