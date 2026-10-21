Quiz: Can You Guess These Classic 'Goosebumps' Book Titles?

Readers, beware: You're in for a true spooky season scare!

Well, not really, but you are in for a challenge involving haunted masks, living dummies, monster blood, and a basement with plants and mysterious plant clones. If you caught that last reference, you might have what it takes to name the Goosebumps book title with one word. Even if you didn’t, you still have a chance to conquer this chilling quiz!

From Horrorland to Fever Swamp, can you guess these classic Goosebumps titles?

How many titles did you complete? Some words are easy to guess because of their popular titles; others are hidden in the horror. Send this quiz to the spooky-season enthusiast in your life to see if they know their Goosebumps titles as well as you!

GOOSEBUMPS BOOKS FROM THE ORIGINAL SERIES

Author R.L. Stine penned 62 Goosebumps books from 1992 to 1997; a collection known as the original series. Over three decades later, we’re still reading them. Several books were adapted for film and television, allowing the spookiness to escape the pages and ooze into the digital era.

While the stories are absurd, each novel avoids real-world trauma, drugs, violence, and profanity. Instead, they follow make-believe monsters and paranormal entities. These stories are appropriate for children, and typically end with the kids outsmarting the monsters and learning important lessons along the way (with a classic Goosebumps twist, of course).

Beware of spoilers in the following section.

THREE POPULAR TITLES

"Goosebumps" Friday The 13th | Santiago Felipe/GettyImages

The Haunted Mask

Carly Beth just wanted to scare Steve and Chuck because they scared her, until Halloween takes a turn for the worse. She picks up a mask from a secret room in a novelty shop, only to discover that it fuses to her face and turns her into a monster. Though the shop owner warns her that multiple wears will seal her to the mask, Carly doesn’t listen and becomes cursed. Only a mold of her own head, possessing enough kindness, breaks the spell and frees her from the mask.

But the mask has not claimed its final victim!

Stay Out of the Basement

Margret and Casey’s father is a botanist who spends endless hours in the basement conducting experiments with exotic plants. When they notice their father’s strange behavior (eating plant food, bleeding green), they decide to investigate. The basement has become a frightening jungle they must chop their way through. There, the children discover a plant clone of their father, which they overpower to free their father.

But the plants aren’t done plotting... or is it potting?

A Night in Terror Tower

Sue and Eddie’s parents are at a business conference in London while they tour Terror Tower. During their visit, they get lost, become trapped in history, and find themselves being chased by a scary executioner. They meet a sorceress who bridges time and explains that they are actually a young prince and princess from centuries past, sent into the future to escape their murderous uncle who desires the throne. Using magic stones, they return safely to the present, and the sorceress becomes their guardian.

But what ever happened to the executioner?

The countdown to Halloween is on, and we’re challenging our readers here at Mental Floss with our Trick or Trivia quiz giveaway. For 13 nights between October 19-31, we’re putting your knowledge of all things spooky to the test. Think you know Halloween? Take at least one quiz and enter to be in the running to win a $200 Barnes & Noble gift card.

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