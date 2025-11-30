Quiz: Guess the Disney Character From Their Catchphrase

When it comes to our favorite Disney movies, we all have our favorite characters and favorite quotes. There’s nothing like a Disney movie to lift up your spirits and make you giggle, with iconic characters bringing to life memorable lines that are truly timeless. From animated classics of the 1950s to more recent live-action titles, every memorable Disney movie includes impactful quotes—many times, in the form of catchphrases. Take our quiz to see if you can name the character by the catchphrase:

Did you get a perfect score? Some of the questions were easier than others. But whether you’re a diehard Disney fan or more of a casual follower, these catchphrases are simply synonymous with their characters and movies.

Characters of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which are also under the Disney umbrella, have famous catchphrases fans love to repeat. From t-shirts to stickers and everything in between, fans even rep these catchphrases with their merch. Needless to say, if you love Disney movies, you also have a favorite catchphrase—or a few. They just go hand in hand.

Most Popular Animated Disney Movies by State

While Disney has, of course, expanded its offerings beyond animation, we have a sweet spot for all of the amazing animated movies we grew up with. And it doesn’t seem like we’re alone. The site FinanceBuzz gathered data from Google Trends to determine the most popular Disney movies by state, breaking it down further by general movies, animated movies, Vault movies, Pixar movies, and more.

The Most Popular Animated Disney Movie by State | Photo by FinanceBuzz

The data for animated Disney movies specifically is interesting, but it might not be too surprising. The Lion King claimed the No. 1 spot in eight states, while 23 states saw Pixar movies as their most popular. Toy Story was the most popular in four states, and Soul ranked No. 1 in five states. On the other hand, movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Raya and the Last Dragon

were only the most popular in one state each.

As seen in the infographic, most of the most popular movies by state are hand-animated or computer-animated, with only one movie—The Nightmare Before Christmas—created through stop-motion animation.

Love testing your knowledge? Keep up with Mental Floss’s quiz section for more Disney challenges, as well as quizzes on general entertainment, history, geography, and more!