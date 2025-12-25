Quiz: Can You Guess the Disney Movie by the Obscure Side Character?

Disney movies are well-known for their memorable characters, whose personalities and appearances are iconic enough to be duplicated in a theme park setting. While this is pretty common with main characters and villains in most media, Disney is unusually good at making memorable side characters. Some have even gotten their own spin-offs.

However, not every side character can be a Mushu or an Olaf. Think you have what it takes to identify all of the side characters and secondary antagonists in Disney’s catalogue? Try out this 15-question quiz to see how well you really know your Disney ensembles:

How did you do? Some of those characters were very difficult to match to their films, so don’t feel discouraged. If you need a refresher on who any of these characters were and what their roles were in their movies, keep reading!

A Who’s Who of Disney Side Characters

Below, we’ve included a short summary of who each of the side characters from this quiz is and what they did in their respective movies. If you need a visual reminder, there’s also a short video clip showing some of their more memorable moments.

1. The Great Prince of the Forest (‘Bambi’)



While most people think about Bambi’s mother, whose heartbreaking death traumatized children for decades, his father has a significant role in his coming-of-age journey.



The Great Prince of the Forest helps Bambi during his weakest moments, but he largely remains a political figure in the forest, rather than a paternal force in Bambi’s life. But he helps transform Bambi from a fawn into a buck, with Bambi eventually taking his place as the Great Prince.



In this way, he serves as both a mentor and a foreshadowing of Bambi’s own future.

2. Margaret (‘Alice in Wonderland’)



This is admittedly a bit of a trick question, because it depends on which version of Alice in Wonderland you're looking at. Margaret is Alice’s sister, who is unnamed in the original book and the 1951 animated film. However, she was named in the 2010 live-action film.



Margaret only appears during the first and last scenes of the movie. She is attempting to tutor her sister in history when Alice gets distracted, either falling asleep or falling down the rabbit hole, depending on your interpretation.

3. Prince Achmed (‘Aladdin’)



Prince Achmed had a short but memorable appearance in the original Aladdin film, which was then translated into a much larger role in the parody musical Twisted.



He is one of Jasmine’s suitors, who is openly hostile to the poor. Thankfully, Jasmine sees him for what he is and sics her tiger Rajah on him, revealing his heart-print underwear. The role is divided into two in the live-action remake.

4. King Louie (‘The Jungle Book’)



While King Louie is not a main character in The Jungle Book, he is one of the most well-known side characters included in the quiz.



He is the leader of the monkeys, who kidnapped Mowgli for him. He tries to get Mowgli to teach him what it means to be a man, in the swing-style song “I Wanna Be Like You.” But when Mowgli reveals that he doesn’t know how to make fire, and Baloo and Bagheera arrive to rescue him, Louie is defeated.

5. Thomas (‘Pocahontas’)

Thomas is a side character in Pocahontas, but his actions end up being very significant to the film’s message. He is one of the men on John Smith’s ship, but he also functions as a sort of everyman figure—less heroic than John, but less corrupt than Ratcliffe.



John saves him early on in the story, building a rapport between them. When Kocoum attempts to kill John, Thomas steps in to save him... and kill Kocoum instead.



Although he rallies the crew to rescue John, he eventually stands down and refuses to attack the indigenous population again. While there are plenty of things to critique in Disney's depiction of this heavily romanticized history, Thomas demonstrates how to reject bigotry once you learn better.

6. Grimsby (‘The Little Mermaid’)



Despite his ominous name, Grimsby is actually a remarkably positive character in The Little Mermaid, providing support and advice to Eric. He serves as Eric's steward and appears in the sequel in a similar role to Alfred Pennyworth in Batman media: a servant, advisor, and father figure.



While he tends to be skeptical about love at first sight, he does seem to truly care for Eric (and later Ariel).

7. The Stabbington Brothers (‘Tangled’)



If Mother Gothel is Rapunzel's antagonist, the Stabbington Brothers are Flynn's. They initially work alongside him as thieves, but when he steals the crown and leaves them to be arrested, they turn against him.



They hunt him down through most of the story, eventually teaming up with Mother Gothel to take him down (and gain control of Rapunzel's hair).



Although Flynn tries to make it up to them, they end up capturing him anyway, delivering him to Mother Gothel and convincing Rapunzel that he betrayed her. When she then backstabs them in turn, they end up in prison.



However, they do appear in both Tangled Ever After and Tangled: The Series, showing just how much the writers and fans enjoyed these minions.

8. Oaken (‘Frozen’)



You may not have recognized the name Oaken, but if you've seen Frozen, you definitely remember his dialogue: "Hoo-hoo! Big summer blowout!"



He is the owner and operator of Wandering Oaken's Trading Post and Sauna, where Anna got supplies for her trip and met Kristoff.



Despite being a very minor character overall, Oaken made a big impression on the fans and earned cameo appearances in all Frozen media.

9. Lampwick (‘Pinocchio’)



Lampwick is one of the most unfortunate characters in Pinocchio. He befriends Pinocchio while on the way to Pleasure Island, and while he initially comes across as a corrupting force, he's just as much a victim as Pinocchio was.



But while Pinocchio is able to escape before transforming into a donkey, Lampwick is not—and the film never bothers to rescue him. In the novel, he is eventually sold as a farm animal and dies from exhaustion.

10. The Grand Duke (‘Cinderella’)



There are many nobles and royals in Disney films, so you can be forgiven for not remembering which one featured the Grand Duke.



The Duke is the King's primary advisor in Cinderella, assisting him in his attempts to get his son married and helping Prince Charming find his mystery girl.



In fact, he (not the Prince) is the one to put the slipper on Cinderella's foot at the end. He goes on to appear in both Cinderella sequels, as well as having a cameo appearance in The Little Mermaid.

11. Aunt Sarah (‘Lady and the Tramp’)



Aunt Sarah is one of many antagonists in Lady and the Tramp, and she is responsible for Lady winding up on the street.



When she comes to house sit, she takes an instant dislike to Lady, keeping her from the baby and blaming her for damage done by her cats. And when there is a threat to the baby, Aunt Sarah assumes that she and Tramp are the problem.



Thankfully, Jim Dear and Darling return home in time to vindicate the dogs. The film and its novelization present her differently in the end, but both seem to suggest that she has eventually learned her lesson.

12. King Hubert (‘Sleeping Beauty’)



King Hubert is Prince Phillip's father in Sleeping Beauty, who has a slightly antagonistic role as the story goes on.



Since Hubert and Aurora's father betrothed their children in infancy, he is opposed to his son being with the girl he met in the forest. Thankfully, it all works out when he learns that Aurora is both the peasant girl his son loves and the princess.



King Hubert gets more depth in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, though his character is far overshadowed by his wife.

13. Sergeant Tibbs (‘One Hundred and One Dalmatians’)



Sergeant Tibbs is a member of the Bark Brigade who, despite being a cat, teams up with the Colonel to find the stolen dalmatian puppies. He hears barking at Hell Hall, identifying the missing puppies and alerting the others. They are then able to get the news to Pongo and Perdita and help with the rescue.

14. Lafayette (‘The Aristocats’)



Lafayette is one of two hounds (the other being Napoleon) that live near an abandoned windmill in The Aristocats. The two dogs chased Edgar when he was trying to abandon the kittens, claiming many of his belongings, but ultimately losing the fight.



Later in the movie, Edgar is able to get his things back by outsmarting the dogs. They don't have a stake in the movie's main conflict, but they serve as fun side characters and provide external plot twists.

15. Lord Dingwall (Brave)



Lord Dingwall is one of the three clan leaders attempting to have their children marry Merida. He is the oldest of the clan leaders, and his son is the one who would have won Merida's hand through the archery competition had she not intervened.



While he initially fights for his son's advancement, he eventually gives in once the clans' sons demonstrate their interest in choosing their own partners.

Whether you got every question right or have room for improvement, you’ll find plenty more to challenge yourself with in our quiz section.

