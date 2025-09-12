Quiz: Can You Guess the TV Show Based on a Synonym?

Couch potatoes, word lovers, and anyone who’s ever turned on a television all have what it takes to succeed at this quiz. It features synonyms for the titles of 16 famous TV shows, from beloved sitcoms to crime dramas and beyond. Your job is to type each real title in the blank.

Here are the rules:

You have unlimited guesses.

After your first wrong guess, you can skip to the next question.

Capitalization doesn’t matter—feel free to write in lowercase.

The words and and the don’t change. (E.g., for Copulation and the Metropolis, the answer will be _____ and the _____.)

All answers are revealed at the end of the quiz.

Good luck!