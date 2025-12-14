Quiz: How Well Do You Know Alfred Hitchcock Films?

British filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock made a lasting impact on the world of thrillers and horror movies. He became known as the “Master of Suspense,” and there’s no doubt that any horror buff will know his work. Just how well do you know Hitchcock’s movies? How well did you watch them for goofs, and what do you know about the filming process? Try out our quiz to see if you can get all 10 correct.

How did you do? This is a tricky one at times with the behind-the-scenes facts, so if you got all 10 right, you need to share it with your friends with a brag! You’ve earned it.

There have been a number of his movies that have been reworked for the modern audience, but nothing beats the classic. It especially helps that his tales are timeless stories, making them perfect for any time period.

Alfred Hitchcock Through the Decades

Hitchcock started directing in the 1920s, a time when sound was not a part of movies. Yet, he crafted thrillers in a way that kept you captivated from start to finish.

His first movie made with sound was Blackmail. In fact, because the technology was adapted while filming the movie, he decided to reshoot parts so that it could have some sound added in. Then he remained on top of the technology as it continued to grow over the years.

In 1948, he made his first-ever film in Technicolor. Rope, starring James Stewart, used long takes to make it look like the entire film was done as a single continuous shot. It’s intriguing to think what he could have done had he had the technology available today at his disposal.

Final Plot, released in 1976, marked Hitchcock’s last film as a director. He passed away in 1980 at the age of 80.

The Lost Films of Alfred Hitchcock

While some Hitchcock movies didn’t end up making it to the screen, there are also ones considered “lost films,” finished but disappearing without receiving wide releases. The Mountain Eagle, for example, was made in 1926, and while it was completed, the movie has never seen the light of day. Only some parts of it still remain, and it’s a reminder of a time when no one thought TV and movies would become what they are today.

We also can’t overlook Number 13, which was meant to be Hitchcock’s directorial debut. Only a few scenes were shot when the budget collapsed, and so, it all eventually disappeared.

Additionally, Vertigo, Rear Window, The Man Who Knew Too Much, and The Trouble With Harry were redone in Technicolor in the 1980s, after Hitchcock’s death. However, with legal and rights issues, they couldn’t be rereleased for the longest time.

