Quiz: How Well Do You Know Disney Movies Released Before 1980?

Before Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney stuck to shorts and animated specials. Mickey Mouse was the star of the show, but soon enough, various fairy tales were adapted into movies.

This is a quiz to share with your friends, especially the ones who say they know everything about Disney!

Since the 1930s, there have been 64 animated core Walt Disney movies. The franchise has certainly grown with the addition of Pixar, Star Wars, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe all becoming part of the company, but before 1980, it was all about the core movies and the core characters.

In fact, Walt Disney himself oversaw many of those movies, and a few of them became his personal favorites.

The Most Popular Classic Disney Movies

When it comes to favorite classics, the 1990 movies are included on the list. The Lion King is the favorite among the states, according to OVID Life.

However, there is hope for the movies from before the 1980s. Fantasia (1940) comes in at a strong second, which ended up being the first feature film that included Mickey Mouse as a character. Most people will remember him as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” in this classic. Fantasia went on to become a timeless classic in the years since, thanks to the use of music and animated storytelling.

Just behind it is The Aristocats, which was made in 1970. The story follows a set of characters trying to find their way back home after being kidnapped due to something that isn’t their fault. Along the way, they learn the ways of the streets, meet some interesting characters, and find love.

Then there’s Bambi, which doesn’t need any sort of introduction. There are a lot of lessons to learn from this one, including “if you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.”

Of course, there are other classics that remain favorites for many. For those looking for a movie made in the 1950s, it’s hard to debate over Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, and that’s also thanks to the villains of the story—who doesn’t love Maleficent?

Meanwhile, Pinocchio remains an important story for many, focusing on the dark dangers in life, temptations we all face, and the pressure of learning how to be good.

