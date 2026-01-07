Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Movies Turning 50 in 2026?

The 1970s brought some excellent movies, with so many of them turning 50 in 2026. Just how well do you know the movies from 1976? Check out our quiz to see how well you do:

Popular States the 1976 Movies Were Filmed in

When you look at movies now, you’ll find that there are particular locations more popular than others. Of course, Hollywood and New York remain two of the more popular filming locations, but Toronto has grown in popularity due to cheaper filming costs and the way the skyline can look just enough like New York or other major cities.

However, in the 1970s, there was a lot of focus on the Wild West in movies, and that meant getting the filming locations just right. It’s probably not surprising that places like Utah and Wyoming were popular for the likes of The Outlaw Josey Wales.

In fact, The Outlaw Josey Wales also had some scenes filmed at the Warner Bros. Studios in California and in Arizona. The latter was also the place for the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, which is now more popular due to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starring in the fourth version of the story.

Pennsylvania was also a popular state for movies around this time. Rocky is the most notable movie that was filmed in 1976 in the state, with Rocky’s home being on East Tusculum Street, and that iconic scene with the steps being at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Forgotten Movies From 1976 You Need to Watch

Every year, there are seemingly countless movies being released. There are far more now than there were in the past, thanks to the world of streaming, but 1976 had its fair share of movies. While the likes of Taxi Driver and Rocky have become popular classics that remain on watch lists today, there are many others that have been forgotten about.

Let’s just start with Tobe Hooper’s Eaten Alive, which would be the follow-up movie to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre from the director. While not in the same universe, both of these movies have similarities, including a psychotic redneck who kills people and feeds their bodies to his pet…crocodile. Yes, a pet crocodile, and it's so wild that you just need to check it out!

One that shouldn’t have been forgotten is God Told Me To. It’s a creepy thriller that involves people committing acts of violence after they get visits from God. At least, that’s who they say visited them and told them to carry out the acts. There’s a real-world element to this that shouldn’t be overlooked, and you need to check the movie out at least once.

