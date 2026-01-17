Quiz: How Well Do You Remember the ‘Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy?

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered in theaters nearly 25 years ago, and fans of the films and Tolkien’s work are celebrating. The films are returning to theaters for anniversary showings, and Empire hosted a cast interview and reunion.

Mental Floss wanted to get in on the celebrations, too, so we’ve prepared a trivia quiz. Think your knowledge of the books and the movies is enough to get a perfect score? Then, try our quiz below:

Did you get all 10 correct? Then, sit back and enjoy a well-earned feast, and maybe a pint too! You’ve made it there and back again, and the journey has changed you. Well, at least you’ve come out with knowledge gained! If you want to test your knowledge in other areas, we have many different quizzes that will give you a challenge.

More Movie & TV Quizzes:

The Hunt for Gollum Is On the Way

Fans of The Lord of the Rings books and films have been torn over the news that there will be another movie in Middle-earth. The Hunt for Gollum is slated to release in 2027, with the story following Aragorn between the events of The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Rings. While many are excited to delve back into their favorite fandom, some are wary of delving too deep.

There are details about The Hunt for Gollum that are certainly intriguing, if not outright hope-building. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens will produce the film, with Walsh and Boyens also being part of the script-writing team. Andy Serkis will be directing and reprising his role as Gollum. Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen are rumored to be returning as Frodo and Gandalf, respectively.

Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis 2025 C2E2 | Barry Brecheisen/GettyImages

Fan Reactions

Knowing that the creators of the beloved Lord of the Rings films will be at the helm of this new installment allows fans to breathe a little easier, but many still worry after The Hobbit films were not as well-received. They don’t want The Hunt for Gollum to be just a cash-grab. There is also some debate on whether the original actors are too old to play their characters again.

With some fans arguing against Serkis, Wood, and McKellen being cast after 25 years, others are upset over the rumor that Viggo Mortensen might not be playing a young Aragorn.

All in all, the creators of The Hunt for Gollum have the monumental task of recapturing the magic and essence of J.R.R. Tolkien. It remains to be seen if they will be able to accomplish such a feat as they did 25 years ago, but they seem to be fervently striving for that goal. Hopefully, the fans will feel the sincerity in the creators’ intent and be able to enjoy the film when it releases.

You May Also Like: