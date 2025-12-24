Quiz: How Quickly Can You Identify These Christmas Movie Staples?

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to take a step back, reflect, and relax. There’s something about the holidays that make us feel gratitude for all we have. Whether that’s loyal friends and families or delicious food to enjoy, we all get a bit sentimental during Christmastime. And if you’re anything like me, you feel grateful for movies, too. Test your knowledge on Christmas classics just in time for this year’s holiday with our quiz:

Were you able to get a perfect score? If you’re someone who rewatches your favorite Christmas movies each year, this quiz was probably quite easy. But if you’re not an avid holiday movie watcher, maybe it was difficult! In any case, it’s now the time to enjoy these staples. Whether you love a gripping drama or a silly comedy, Christmas movies have something for everyone.

More Movie & TV Quizzes:

Though we all have our favorite Christmas movies that make us feel all cozy with nostalgia, sometimes, it’s great to venture out and try ones you haven’t seen. There are so many fantastic classics—from It’s a Wonderful Life to White Christmas—that younger generations might not have watched. Then, others go unnoticed throughout the years.

If you’re looking to expand your horizons this Christmas, you’d best start by checking out the highest-rated holiday movies to start your watch list.

The Highest-Rated Christmas Movies of All Time

Rotten Tomatoes has a list of the highest-rated Christmas movies, and while many obvious staples are included, there are also some surprises you may not have considered watching each year. Take a look at the ones all above a 90% Critics Score:

Movie Release Year Rotten Tomatoes Score How the Grinch Stole Christmas 1967 100% Holiday Inn 1942 100% The Shop Around the Corner 1940 99% Meet Me in St. Louis 1944 99% The Holdovers 2023 97% Tangerine 2015 96% Miracle on 34th Street 1947 96% Little Women 2019 95% Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 1993 95% Klaus 2019 95% Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 1964 95% Carol 2015 94% It’s a Wonderful Life 1946 94% Die Hard 1988 94% The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special 2022 94% Arthur Christmas 2011 93% The Apartment 1960 93% Little Women 1994 92% Tokyo Godfathers 2003 92% The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 2024 92% Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 2020 91% Edward Scissorhands 1990 91% White Reindeer 2013 90% The Year Without a Santa Claus 1947 90%

It might come as a surprise that some of the ultimate Christmas favorites are noticeably missing from this list above, including A Christmas Story (1987), which narrowly missed the list with a score of 87%. Elf (2003) has a score of 85%, while White Christmas (1954) sits at 76%. Even more shocking might be the omission of Home Alone, widely regarded as the best Christmas movie, which has a 66% score.

That said, this is still a great list if you’re looking for something new. Sean Baker’s Tangerine might not seem like a Christmas staple to watch each year, but it does take place during the holidays, and it is fantastic. The Holdovers is a more recent addition, coming out in 2023, but it earned critical acclaim and is now part of the annual lineup for many.

Interestingly, but perhaps not surprisingly, is that both versions of Little Women (1994 and 2019) ended up on the list, with over 90% Rotten Tomatoes scores. These two movies touch a piece of our hearts and make us feel sentimental during the holidays. Isn’t that what it’s all about?

Keep testing your knowledge with more quizzes here at Mental Floss!

You May Also Like: