Quiz: How Quickly Can You Identify These Christmas Movie Staples?

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to take a step back, reflect, and relax. There’s something about the holidays that make us feel gratitude for all we have. Whether that’s loyal friends and families or delicious food to enjoy, we all get a bit sentimental during Christmastime. And if you’re anything like me, you feel grateful for movies, too. Test your knowledge on Christmas classics just in time for this year’s holiday with our quiz:
Were you able to get a perfect score? If you’re someone who rewatches your favorite Christmas movies each year, this quiz was probably quite easy. But if you’re not an avid holiday movie watcher, maybe it was difficult! In any case, it’s now the time to enjoy these staples. Whether you love a gripping drama or a silly comedy, Christmas movies have something for everyone.
Though we all have our favorite Christmas movies that make us feel all cozy with nostalgia, sometimes, it’s great to venture out and try ones you haven’t seen. There are so many fantastic classics—from It’s a Wonderful Life to White Christmas—that younger generations might not have watched. Then, others go unnoticed throughout the years.
If you’re looking to expand your horizons this Christmas, you’d best start by checking out the highest-rated holiday movies to start your watch list.
The Highest-Rated Christmas Movies of All Time
Rotten Tomatoes has a list of the highest-rated Christmas movies, and while many obvious staples are included, there are also some surprises you may not have considered watching each year. Take a look at the ones all above a 90% Critics Score:
Movie
Release Year
Rotten Tomatoes Score
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
1967
100%
Holiday Inn
1942
100%
The Shop Around the Corner
1940
99%
Meet Me in St. Louis
1944
99%
The Holdovers
2023
97%
Tangerine
2015
96%
Miracle on 34th Street
1947
96%
Little Women
2019
95%
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1993
95%
Klaus
2019
95%
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
1964
95%
Carol
2015
94%
It’s a Wonderful Life
1946
94%
Die Hard
1988
94%
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
2022
94%
Arthur Christmas
2011
93%
The Apartment
1960
93%
Little Women
1994
92%
Tokyo Godfathers
2003
92%
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
2024
92%
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
2020
91%
Edward Scissorhands
1990
91%
White Reindeer
2013
90%
The Year Without a Santa Claus
1947
90%
It might come as a surprise that some of the ultimate Christmas favorites are noticeably missing from this list above, including A Christmas Story (1987), which narrowly missed the list with a score of 87%. Elf (2003) has a score of 85%, while White Christmas (1954) sits at 76%. Even more shocking might be the omission of Home Alone, widely regarded as the best Christmas movie, which has a 66% score.
That said, this is still a great list if you’re looking for something new. Sean Baker’s Tangerine might not seem like a Christmas staple to watch each year, but it does take place during the holidays, and it is fantastic. The Holdovers is a more recent addition, coming out in 2023, but it earned critical acclaim and is now part of the annual lineup for many.
Interestingly, but perhaps not surprisingly, is that both versions of Little Women (1994 and 2019) ended up on the list, with over 90% Rotten Tomatoes scores. These two movies touch a piece of our hearts and make us feel sentimental during the holidays. Isn’t that what it’s all about?
