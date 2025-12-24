Mental Floss

Quiz: How Quickly Can You Identify These Christmas Movie Staples?

It’s time to spread some holiday cheer as you enjoy these annual staples with your loved ones.
ByNatalie Zamora|
Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey in ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ | Getty Images

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to take a step back, reflect, and relax. There’s something about the holidays that make us feel gratitude for all we have. Whether that’s loyal friends and families or delicious food to enjoy, we all get a bit sentimental during Christmastime. And if you’re anything like me, you feel grateful for movies, too. Test your knowledge on Christmas classics just in time for this year’s holiday with our quiz:

Were you able to get a perfect score? If you’re someone who rewatches your favorite Christmas movies each year, this quiz was probably quite easy. But if you’re not an avid holiday movie watcher, maybe it was difficult! In any case, it’s now the time to enjoy these staples. Whether you love a gripping drama or a silly comedy, Christmas movies have something for everyone.

Though we all have our favorite Christmas movies that make us feel all cozy with nostalgia, sometimes, it’s great to venture out and try ones you haven’t seen. There are so many fantastic classics—from It’s a Wonderful Life to White Christmas—that younger generations might not have watched. Then, others go unnoticed throughout the years.

If you’re looking to expand your horizons this Christmas, you’d best start by checking out the highest-rated holiday movies to start your watch list.

The Highest-Rated Christmas Movies of All Time

Rotten Tomatoes has a list of the highest-rated Christmas movies, and while many obvious staples are included, there are also some surprises you may not have considered watching each year. Take a look at the ones all above a 90% Critics Score:

Movie

Release Year

Rotten Tomatoes Score

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

1967

100%

Holiday Inn

1942

100%

The Shop Around the Corner

1940

99%

Meet Me in St. Louis

1944

99%

The Holdovers

2023

97%

Tangerine

2015

96%

Miracle on 34th Street

1947

96%

Little Women

2019

95%

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1993

95%

Klaus

2019

95%

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

1964

95%

Carol

2015

94%

It’s a Wonderful Life

1946

94%

Die Hard

1988

94%

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

2022

94%

Arthur Christmas

2011

93%

The Apartment

1960

93%

Little Women

1994

92%

Tokyo Godfathers

2003

92%

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

2024

92%

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

2020

91%

Edward Scissorhands

1990

91%

White Reindeer

2013

90%

The Year Without a Santa Claus

1947

90%

It might come as a surprise that some of the ultimate Christmas favorites are noticeably missing from this list above, including A Christmas Story (1987), which narrowly missed the list with a score of 87%. Elf (2003) has a score of 85%, while White Christmas (1954) sits at 76%. Even more shocking might be the omission of Home Alone, widely regarded as the best Christmas movie, which has a 66% score.

That said, this is still a great list if you’re looking for something new. Sean Baker’s Tangerine might not seem like a Christmas staple to watch each year, but it does take place during the holidays, and it is fantastic. The Holdovers is a more recent addition, coming out in 2023, but it earned critical acclaim and is now part of the annual lineup for many.

Interestingly, but perhaps not surprisingly, is that both versions of Little Women (1994 and 2019) ended up on the list, with over 90% Rotten Tomatoes scores. These two movies touch a piece of our hearts and make us feel sentimental during the holidays. Isn’t that what it’s all about?

