Quiz: How Fast Can You Identify These Disney Movies of the 2020s?

Disney movies of the 2020s, like all of us, have had some struggles. The COVID-19 pandemic did a number on the film industry, just like many other areas of society. But Disney fans still love the films that seemed to work a bit harder to be seen these last few years.

Do you think you know all the films Disney released between 2020 and today? Take our quiz below to find out!

Were you able to get all of the questions correct? You can always take it again and see if you can beat your time! If you'd like to test out your knowledge of other eras of Disney films, check out our quiz section. And, if you are interested in more films, check out our movie section.

The Slump of Disney Originals

When the pandemic hit and we had to quarantine to stay safe, Disney pulled movies from theatrical release and instead premiered them on Disney+. It was a better idea than shelving all their films indefinitely, but in a world where a movie's success is largely based on box office numbers, many weren't sure how these films measured up.

Disney+ featured films like Onward, Luca, and Soul, which were critically acclaimed and nominated for numerous awards. Soul even won the Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Score in 2021. And when the popular film Encanto was released in theaters, some thought that the magic of Disney was back to stay. But unlike Disney sequels and live-action remakes, their original films of the pandemic era have continued to falter.

Low Risk, Low Reward

So, why are the latest Disney originals struggling? It's a mix of factors, but one is the likely fact that Disney executives are afraid to lose money. They aren't taking the risks with stories like the studio once did, wrestling creative control from directors in order to play it safe.

Take 2025's Elio, for example: the director was swapped out, and multiple screenwriters added. What started as an emotional and personal story for director Adrian Molina evolved into a generic adventure tale.

Elio, and many other recent Disney films, also suffered from poor marketing. Trailers and advertisements were so vague that they failed at getting more people interested in the movies. These trailers were shown sparingly, with some viewers like me not seeing a trailer for Elio until its opening weekend.

It might be time for another Disney Renaissance.

