Quiz: Match the ‘90s Disney Character to Their Best Friend

During the ‘90s, the idea of friendship grew, and we got to see partnerships that helped many a hero achieve their goals. These duos didn’t necessarily always start out as friends, either.

Disney Best Friend Duos

With so many Disney friendships over the years, it can be difficult to choose the best one. However, for many people, it’s always going to be about Timon and Pumbaa. The Lion King duo proved what it means to be a best friend for young audiences. They didn’t care about differences, and instead, they focused on living life to the fullest. They even invited Simba into their friendship, again proving that it didn’t matter who someone was. Nature’s enemies became best friends.

Then there’s Lilo and Stitch, who just missed out on making it to our quiz as the original animated movie was released in 2002. Stitch is an alien, and he is supposed to destroy the Earth. However, he finds a friendship with a young Lilo, who needs someone in her corner at the time. While Stitch certainly gets up to mischief, the two become exactly what each other needed.

There have been many human and animal best friends over the years. After all, Frozen gives us Kristoff and Sven. While the animal and human friends certainly started in the earlier decades—The Jungle Book, for one—we saw a rise of them in the ‘90s. Mulan and Cri-Kee (yes, Cri-Kee was the best friend from the start, even though Mushu stepped up as well), Pocahontas and Meeko, and Aladdin and Abu proved that animals are some of the most loyal best friends you could ever ask for.

What about the best friends who didn’t start as best friends, though? Hercules brought us the friendship of the titular character and Phil. Initially, Phil is not interested in helping Hercules become the demigod he could be. After all, he lost far too many others before. He doesn’t think Hercules can do it, and then things change as Hercules steps up and surpasses his beliefs. Their mentor-mentee relationship evolved into a close friendship.

