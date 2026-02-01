Quiz: Can You Match These Classic Fictional Couples to Their Movies?

There have been many memorable movie couples over the years. They help to set our hopes and dreams for romance in our own lives, even if we know that that type of love is only for the movies. How well do you know your movie couples, though? We’ve got a quiz to test that knowledge, looking back at the classics—and yes, you may be shocked to learn what’s classed as a classic now!

How did you do in the quiz? Did you get 10/10? Make sure you share with your friends and put their movie knowledge to the test as well.

Certain rom-coms will always stand out against others. It could be because the love is epic in proportion, or it could just be that it’s a lot of fun. To be honest, when it comes to the most popular rom-coms by state, gathered by The Wrap, there are a couple of surprising additions, as I’m not sure they’re really even rom-coms.

Is Forrest Gump a rom-com? Washington seems to think so, although this is more of a life movie—and a wonderful one at that. Oregon and Arizona have The Devil Wears Prada as a rom-com, but I’m not quite sure it fits that bill, although it is a great movie, and we can’t wait for the sequel!

However, there are some popular real rom-coms included, with Crazy Rich Asians sitting at the top of the list. Eight states have made it the most searched movie, including states like California and Virginia.

Just behind it, with six states each in a strong tie, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Bridesmaids stand out. Montana and Kansas love the Kate Hudson/Matthew McConaughey movie, while it’s all about teen romance in Colorado and Louisiana (among other states).

What about that R-rated bundle of joy? We’re mostly looking at the east, with places like Michigan and Illinois looking for it.

Of course, Sweet Home Alabama is the most popular in its titular state, and Pretty Woman remains a popular choice. What may be surprising is 50 First Dates, as it’s not the first thought-of rom-com for many, but it is a lot of fun and has a lot of heart. We also can’t forget about Clueless, which is growing in popularity with the Gen Zers.

