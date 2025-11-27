Quiz: Guess the Popular ’90s Movie by Its Tagline

There have been so many great movies from the 1990s. Whether you want something romantic or you’re more in the mood for an action movie with some comedy to it, this decade has you covered. Take our quiz below to test your knowledge of how they were marketed:

While you’ll know some of the famous lines and you’ll be able to guess the movies from the plot, what about the taglines? Some of them didn’t quite give away the movie, and they could work for a few other great releases around the same time.

So, did you get all 15 right? We know there were a couple of tricky ones there.

There are some ‘90s movies that have continued to stand the test of time, becoming beloved staples to watch with the kids. There are even some gender swap ideas that have come in. Just look at the upcoming Christmas movie My Secret Santa, which is a fun take on Mrs. Doubtfire.

Most Popular ‘90s Movies by State

It won’t be that surprising to find out that some ‘90s movies are far more popular than others. Some of this is going to depend on the type of film you’re looking for, and it looks like family-friendly movies are at the top of many a person’s list.

The Lion King was the most-searched ‘90s movie by state back in 2021, with states like Texas, Washington, and Florida looking for the Disney movie. Mrs. Doubtfire and Ghost came in joint second, and then Independence Day wasn’t too far behind, with four states searching for the fun alien invasion action movie.

Forgotten ‘90s Movies

While there are certainly some movies out there that you’ll immediately think of when someone says ‘90s—hello, Toy Story and Forrest Gump—there are others that you definitely watched but have forgotten about. And maybe, you just didn’t realize they were from the ‘90s.

Hook and The Secret Garden are often two that are overlooked, but they are classics and well worth watching with the whole family again. If you want something just for pure entertainment, Dennis the Menace is a must. We also can’t forget The Borrowers, which certainly brought a great idea to why items in the house keep going missing!

Then there’s Kazaam. This is one of those Mandela effects, as most people will think of Sinbad starring Sinbad, but it turns out that wasn’t a movie after all. Kazaam with Shaquille O’Neal was a real movie, made in 1996.

