Quiz: How Quickly Can You Match the Disney Characters to the Movie?

If you consider yourself a Disney expert, we’re sure you know every movie and all the main characters. But with over a century of content in Walt Disney Company history, some of the supporting characters or less-popular movies might fly under the radar. Think you know everything about Disney movies? See how fast you can complete this quiz, matching the characters to the title:

It sounds easier than it actually is, right? Were you able to match all the characters to each movie within the six-minute time limit? I don’t know about you, but the ticking timer always adds more pressure for me.

From the earliest animated feature films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to modern favorites such as Frozen, you can always count on Disney to deliver incredible characters. Whether they’re the main hero who you can’t help but find inspiration in, or the comedic relief side character who brings life to every scene, Disney has done a great job creating memorable characters.

Disney Characters Have Inspired Baby and Pet Names

They’re so memorable that Disney fans name their children and pets after their favorite Disney characters. MetLife Pet Insurance released a list of the most popular Disney-themed pet names, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are many great ones. After all, because so many Disney characters are animals, the names just fit perfectly.

For male pets, the following names are some of the most used: Max, Buddy, Oliver, Jack, Zeus, Shadow, Bruno, Thor, Gus, and Mickey. Among the female pet names are Belle (or Bella), Daisy, Penny, Lady, Willow, Jasmine, Sassy, Cleo, Minnie, and Alice.

As for babies, we’ve covered 15 of the most popular Disney-inspired names, with many of them being timeless names with or without Disney. Celebrities have taken inspiration from Disney—or the fairy tales Disney movies are based on—when naming their children, including Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, whose daughter is named Esmeralda.

“Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it’s a beautiful name,” Mendes explained to Vanity Fair in 2014. Of course, that classic novel inspired the 1996 animated Disney movie, with Esmeralda serving as one of the central characters.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian are parents to daughters Jasmine and Tiana, two Disney princesses.

With such iconic characters over the decades of Disney, it’s hard not to be inspired.

