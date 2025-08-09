15 Most Popular Baby Names From Disney

There’s a little magic in some baby names, especially those that appear in Disney movies and shows. If you want to take inspiration from the wonderful world of Disney, these are the most popular baby names shared by its famous characters.
Hennessey Digital pulled these monikers from the Social Security Administration’s lists of the 1000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names of 2023. The names had to belong to a character in a Disney animated film or a Disney Channel series to qualify for the ranking. While pop culture can definitely influence naming trends, keep in mind that not all parents who chose these names were inspired by Disney necessarily.
These Names Should Sound Familiar to Disney Fans
Oliver kicks off the list as the most common Disney name for newborn boys. One of the most iconic animated Olivers is the orphaned orange kitten that befriends street dogs in Oliver & Company (1988). Although the film is generally lighthearted, it almost took a darker turn: The writers allegedly planned on having Oliver’s parents die in a doberman attack and making the movie a revenge story.
The second-most popular baby name in Disney media is Isabella. Fans may recognize the name from Encanto (2021); it belonged to the eldest daughter of the Madrigal family. The name Isabella is linked to the Italian word bella, which means “beautiful.” The title perfectly captures the character’s elegance and flower-making skills. Isabella also ranks among the most beautiful girl names according to science.
Sebastian graces the list at the third spot. The cautious crab is a great friend to Ariel and sings the ultimate Disney classic “Under the Sea.” Many fans may not realize that Sebastian isn’t his full name—according to Bustle, it’s Horatio Thelonious Ignacious Crustaceous Sebastian. You have to watch The Little Mermaid (1989) closely to pick up on this detail: His full name is only said once.
The Complete List of Popular Baby Names From Disney
Rank
Name
Total Names in 2023
Connection to Disney
1
Oliver
14,782
Oliver from Oliver & Company (1988)
2
Isabella
10,853
Isabella from Encanto (2021)
3
Sebastian
8890
Sebastian from The Little Mermaid (1989)
4
Leo
8152
Leo from Little Einsteins
5
Luna
7841
Luna from Elena of Avalor
6
Sofia
7665
Sofia from Sofia the First
7
Aurora
6080
Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty (1959)
8
Ellie
5968
Ellie from Up (2009)
9
Elena
4276
Princess Elena from Elena of Avalor
10
Alice
3346
Alice from Alice in Wonderland (1951)
11
Milo
2963
Milo from Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
12
Jasper
2942
Jasper from 101 Dalmatians (1961)
13
Anna
2931
Princess Anna from Frozen (2013)
14
Arlo
2305
Arlo from The Good Dinosaur (2015)
15
Felix
1897
Fix-It Felix from Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
Looking for more name inspiration? You may be interested in the current baby-naming trends of 2025.
