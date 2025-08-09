15 Most Popular Baby Names From Disney

There’s a little magic in some baby names, especially those that appear in Disney movies and shows. If you want to take inspiration from the wonderful world of Disney, these are the most popular baby names shared by its famous characters.

Hennessey Digital pulled these monikers from the Social Security Administration’s lists of the 1000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names of 2023. The names had to belong to a character in a Disney animated film or a Disney Channel series to qualify for the ranking. While pop culture can definitely influence naming trends, keep in mind that not all parents who chose these names were inspired by Disney necessarily.

These Names Should Sound Familiar to Disney Fans

Oliver kicks off the list as the most common Disney name for newborn boys. One of the most iconic animated Olivers is the orphaned orange kitten that befriends street dogs in Oliver & Company (1988). Although the film is generally lighthearted, it almost took a darker turn: The writers allegedly planned on having Oliver’s parents die in a doberman attack and making the movie a revenge story.

The second-most popular baby name in Disney media is Isabella. Fans may recognize the name from Encanto (2021); it belonged to the eldest daughter of the Madrigal family. The name Isabella is linked to the Italian word bella, which means “beautiful.” The title perfectly captures the character’s elegance and flower-making skills. Isabella also ranks among the most beautiful girl names according to science.

Sebastian graces the list at the third spot. The cautious crab is a great friend to Ariel and sings the ultimate Disney classic “Under the Sea.” Many fans may not realize that Sebastian isn’t his full name—according to Bustle, it’s Horatio Thelonious Ignacious Crustaceous Sebastian. You have to watch The Little Mermaid (1989) closely to pick up on this detail: His full name is only said once.

The Complete List of Popular Baby Names From Disney

Rank Name Total Names in 2023 Connection to Disney 1 Oliver 14,782

Oliver from Oliver & Company (1988) 2 Isabella 10,853

Isabella from Encanto (2021) 3 Sebastian 8890 Sebastian from The Little Mermaid (1989) 4 Leo 8152



Leo from Little Einsteins 5 Luna 7841



Luna from Elena of Avalor 6 Sofia 7665

Sofia from Sofia the First 7 Aurora 6080

Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty (1959) 8 Ellie 5968 Ellie from Up (2009) 9 Elena 4276

Princess Elena from Elena of Avalor 10 Alice 3346

Alice from Alice in Wonderland (1951) 11 Milo 2963

Milo from Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) 12 Jasper 2942

Jasper from 101 Dalmatians (1961) 13 Anna 2931

Princess Anna from Frozen (2013) 14 Arlo 2305

Arlo from The Good Dinosaur (2015) 15 Felix 1897



Fix-It Felix from Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Looking for more name inspiration? You may be interested in the current baby-naming trends of 2025.

