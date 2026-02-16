Quiz: Can You Match the Disney Couple to Their Love Song?

Many of us got our dreams of romance and true love from Disney. After years of watching characters land their happily-ever-afters and hearing that true love conquers all, how could we not become romantics? All it takes to sweep us off our feet is the first few notes from our favorite Disney couple's love song, and we're completely twitterpated.

Each Disney love song describes not only love in general, but the unique relationship between the two characters featured in the song. You can't mix and match the songs with other Disney couples because the lyrics and melodies are meant for their specific couple. If you think you can match the right Disney couple to their unique love song, take the quiz below!

How did you do? Did you get 12/12? If so, you are an expert in Disney romance! If you'd like to test your knowledge of Disney, romance movies, and much more, try our quiz section. And, if you want to dive into all things love and romance, check out what our holiday section has in store for Valentine's Day!

The Growth of Disney Love Stories

Love in Disney movies has come a long way since the company's inception. Early films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs tell rather than show that their main characters are in love. That's why a lot of us don't feel the romance as distinctly in older Disney movies, because we didn't get the opportunity to watch it bloom, and instead have to give the characters the benefit of the doubt.

In more recent years, Disney has grown to portray healthy and beautiful romance that doesn't need the audience to infer the love happening. They show it with the couples' open communication and genuine support for each other. Some of the best examples of this type of love are Eugene (Flynn) and Rapunzel, Naveen and Tiana, and Kristoff and Anna.

Top Disney Couples

Eugene and Rapunzel are a beautiful couple because they are exactly what the other needs. Rapunzel keeps Eugene humble and helps him become a better person. She also lets him remove the mask he wears, and he is able to truly be himself. Eugene supports Rapunzel and helps her find her confidence and strength.

Naveen also supports Tiana in her dream of owning her own restaurant. They work together and dream together, willing to sacrifice their own wants for each other. Tiana is able to finally share the burdens she put on herself, and Naveen helps her realize the lessons about love her dad was trying to teach her. Tiana helps Naveen learn that all worthwhile things take effort, and he grows to be a better future leader.

Healthy Romance

Kristoff and Anna are one of the best Disney couples of all time in terms of being healthy role models. Even when Kristoff feels insecure in their relationship, which he sings about in the Frozen II song, "Lost in the Woods," he doesn't try to control Anna. He understands that she needs to go help her sister and save Arendelle. He later tells Anna that his love isn't fragile. Talk about swoon-worthy!

So, even though Disney's older films may not necessarily be #couplegoals, they have worked on their love stories to create healthy examples of romance. Now, when the younger generations learn about love through Disney, they will understand what true love really can be.

