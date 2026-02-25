Quiz: How Quickly Can You Match the Disney Song to the Villain?

There have been many memorable Disney villains over the years, and if we asked you to match the villains to their movies, you could probably do it. We’re going a step further, because we want you to match the villains to their songs. Yes, while not all villains have a song that they sing themselves, there are songs about them. Check out our quiz to see how well you do:

Did you get 10/10? If you did, you’re a Disney genius, and we’re impressed. It’s time to share with your friends to see how well they do.

A Memorable Song Makes for a More Memorable Disney Villain

There’s no doubt that the Disney songs help to make the movies stand out. Those with memorable songs are the ones you can name as soon as you hear the tracks, and when it comes to the villain’s song, you just know what to expect.

“Cruella de Vil” is one of the most memorable tracks, and part of that is due to the name of the villain in the title. You know who is coming, and the song itself gives you a wonderful introduction to this character.

Then there is the Queen of Hearts’s song, which isn’t really about her. It’s the guard who is sharing with Alice what they are doing and why, which then goes into the Queen's own version. If someone is going to paint the roses red, you know that this villain is someone to be very afraid of.

When the villains are singing the track, the song has to stand out—creating the prowess of this character in the tale. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” does just that, as Ursula shares what she tries to do for people. She has plenty of victims along her seabed, under the guise of trying to help them. Of course, there is always something in her contract that is binding and difficult to achieve, and you can see it all between the lines.

Not all Disney villains really need a song, though. Shan Yu doesn’t have a song of his own. It’s Li Shang who sings about the Hun Army coming to attack China, but he doesn’t name the main villain in person—and the song is more of a way to hype up the new recruits, rather than introduce the threat.

Meanwhile, Governor Ratcliffe on Pocahontas doesn’t get a song that introduces who he is or what he will do. The song is focused on his view of the Native Americans, a view that many white people had at the time because they didn’t know the local people. There’s a sense of fear within the song, but it’s also clear that this is a man who means business and will be impossible to sway from his threat.

Disney songs are valuable moments within any movie, and not just for the main characters. The villains also need to stand out, and their song is the way to do that.

