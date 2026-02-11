Quiz: How Fast Can You Name These Disney Songs With “Love” in the Title?

While love is a common theme in Disney movies, not all the iconic songs will feature the word in the title. Just think about “A Whole New World” and “Beauty and the Beast.” While the two songs are iconic moments in their respective movies, the songs don’t immediately scream “love” from the title.

But there are many Disney songs that do have “love” in the title. Just how well do you know them? Well, we have a quiz to test your knowledge. See how well you can do:

Are you a Disney expert? If you got 10/10 on this quiz, you can claim that title. Share with your friends to see who gets to claim the top expert spot.

More Disney Quizzes:

Disney Love Songs Are the Foundation of the Movie

When it comes to Disney love songs, they don’t have to have “love” in the title to be special. That can certainly help, but it’s the music and song lyrics that we all connect to. We know that “If I Never Knew You” is the love song from Pocahontas, without being told it’s all about love in the title.

The songs are an essential part of the Disney experience. They serve as the emotional heart of a movie, transforming the experiences the couples are feeling. We get that moment of the characters showing us how they feel through the gift of song. Remember the iconic look between Belle and the Beast on the dance floor and think about the shared moment as Sebastian encourages Eric to “Kiss the Girl.”

It doesn’t matter if the music is in an animated movie or a live-action one. It adds a layer to the story, helping with character development and creating a lasting experience.

With the right track, you immediately think back to the first time you watched the movie. You know the scene well, playing it out in your head, even if you’re just listening to the track in the car. Of course, they’re also great for blasting out and even singing together with a significant other. Who doesn’t love finishing each other’s sandwiches?

Those love songs don’t have to be about romantic couples, either. Love is transformational, and it comes in multiple forms. One of the most iconic Disney Pixar songs is “When She Loved Me,” which is sung by Jessie about the child who used to play with her. One day, that child grew up and left her behind, and the whole song captures the heart of that loss and grief.

At the heart of it, Disney captures us with music. The love songs are iconic, and you know it transforms the movie from cute to spectacular when the right song is played at the right moment.

Do you love testing your Disney movie? We have many more quizzes to try out at Mental Floss to see how well you know the movies and the characters.

You May Also Like: