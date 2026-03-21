Quiz: Can You Match These Disney Villains to Their Movies in Under 2 Minutes?

When it comes to Disney movies, it’s easy to remember the heroes, but it’s arguably even easier to remember the villains. They’re the characters we love to hate, the ones who present challenges to our protagonists, and the ones who keep things interesting. Yes, they’re evil, and no, we wouldn’t want to know them in real life. But just for the movies? They’re the most entertaining.

So it’d be easy to name all the most popular Disney villains, right? Well, how fast can you match them to their movies? Take the timed quiz below, giving you just two minutes to name all 20 characters:

How’d you do? Matching the villains might be easy, but doing it on a time crunch without messing up makes the challenge much more difficult. If you got a perfect score, consider yourself a Disney expert! And if you didn’t, try the quiz another time. It’ll get easier with practice!

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From Captain Hook from Peter Pan and Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove to Cruella de Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians and Ursula from The Little Mermaid, many Disney villains are just as iconic as their hero counterpart. And there’s a psychological reason why we love these malevolent characters.

Why We Love Villains So Much

WIRED cited multiple famous psychologists in a report they published back in 2012 to explain why, as humans, we’re drawn to the villain archetype—even if this is farthest from what we’d be attracted to in real life. While we know that in today’s society, there are certain rules we must abide by, that doesn’t mean many people don’t have urges they keep hidden away. Take Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalytic theory of the id, ego, and superego, for example.

While humans have impulses and desires, known as our id, our ego and superego are in place, keeping us from acting on ones that might be deemed inappropriate. In fictional stories, however, especially highly-dramatized ones like Disney movies, it’s as if the villains only have their id to rely on. These characters are selfish, and have no shame when it comes to their actions.

This behavior is fascinating to many viewers because we don’t typically act this way, and that difference might be more interesting to watch compared to someone we can relate to more. Does loving Ursula mean you’d also strip an innocent mermaid of her voice? No, of course not. Because this is behavior so different from ours, the character becomes more intriguing and entertaining.

And, at the end of the day, we know these characters are purely fictional. When we’re talking about a fun Disney story where, more often than not, the hero wins, it’s easier to love the villain—even if we’re rooting for the hero in the end.

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