Quiz: Can You Match the Famous Quote With the Historical Figure?

Part of recording history is writing down the words important people say. Whether they’re inspiring, funny, or poignant, the words from these historical figures add to the human experience. We all learn and grow together when we share words and ideas openly. Try our quiz below to see how well you remember these quotes:

How did you do? A 10/10 means you definitely know your historical figures! Knowing each person by just the words they said is an impressive skill. If you’re interested in more history, check out our history section, and if you’re looking to test your knowledge a bit more, try our quiz section.

More Quizzes:

Want to know how you can be a part of history, or did the idea of you being quoted one day appeal to you? Keeping accurate records is so important to our society and to our own mental health. Journaling is a great way to add your voice to the annals of history and transform your life from surviving to thriving.

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

The Importance of Journals in History

While we have official documents and records that can teach us history, the problem of propaganda can distort the truth. Just as the Wizard sings in the musical Wicked, “Is one a crusader or ruthless invader? It’s all in which label is able to persist.” But journals from regular citizens are actually the thing that helps us understand the truth of what was happening in the past.

If we had access to more journals throughout history, we would be able to sort out the unreliable narrators from the reliable ones and find an objective truth. And, if we learned our history from journals instead of those who try to twist history to meet their narratives, we might not be so susceptible to propaganda.

Hannah Olinger/Unsplash

Why Should You Keep a Journal?

Besides keeping future generations of historians happy, keeping a journal impacts your life in the present as well. Positive Psychology says that the benefits of journaling are better mental, emotional, and even physical health. Being able to process your emotions through writing reduces anxiety and depression and increases cognitive function in the brain.

So, even if your personal journal never gets published for historical purposes, the positives of daily journaling are too good not to develop such a habit. If you want to start, listen to Suleika Jaouad, an expert in journaling and author of The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life.

She says to “set a specific duration of time to do it daily” and to remember that “there is no right or wrong way to journal.” Just start writing each day, and you’ll find that your life transforms.