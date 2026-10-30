Quiz: Can You Match These Halloween Candy Bars to Their Fillings?

Some are filled with chocolate, and others with caramel. Then there are the coconut-filled centers, nutty deliciousness, and so much more. There are plenty of candies out there, and we all have our favorites. How well can you match the candy bar fillings to their respective names? Let’s see how you do with this Halloween quiz.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Chewy nougat surrounded by caramel and roasted peanuts.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;100 Grand&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Baby Ruth&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;KitKat&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Butterfinger&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Chewy nougat that comes in different flavors: chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Charleston Chew&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mars Bar&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;European Nougat Bars&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Twix&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Vanilla wafers layered with coffee-flavored foam filling.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;5th Avenue&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mr. Goodbar&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Milk Duds&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Coffee Crisp&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Milk chocolate packed with crispy rice grains.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;York Peppermint Pattie&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;100 Grand&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Krackel&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rolo&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Maraschino cherry floating in sweet liquid syrup.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cherry Cordial&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Cadbury Creme Egg&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Heath Bar&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mounds&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Sweetened coconut topped with whole roasted almonds covered in chocolate.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bounty&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Crunchie&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Almond Joy&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Maltesers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Solid caramel core covered in salted peanuts.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mr. Goodbar&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;PayDay&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Whipped chocolate-flavored nougat.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Snickers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;3 Musketeers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mars Bar&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Whatchamacallit&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Did you name all eight? If you did, you’re a candy fanatic, and we know you have your favorites when it comes to trick-or-treating and the holiday season. Don’t forget to share this quiz with your friends and see if they are just as obsessed with sweets as you are!

The Oldest Chocolate Bars Still Around

There have been some firm favorites over the years. Hershey’s pure milk chocolate bar is one of the oldest, and it’s a go-to for many. It just shows that plain chocolate can be exactly what people need in their day.

However, there have been some other favorites from other parts of the world that remain popular in today’s world, and one of them is Fry’s Chocolate Cream. Created in 1866, the plain fondant center wrapped in delicious dark chocolate started out in the United Kingdom and is now found around the entire globe. It’s considered the world’s oldest mass-produced candy bar ever.

Then in 1875, Switzerland put itself on the map with the Nestle Milk Chocolate bar. Originally, it was known as Gala Peter, named after the other co-creator, Daniel Peter. However, Nestle has ended up becoming the more infamous name for both the chocolate and the company as a whole.

'Shrinkflation' Hits Easter Chocolate Shoppers | Dan Kitwood/GettyImages

Just four years later, Switzerland continued to pioneer the chocolate-making process, and it came up with the Lindt brand. The chocolate bar is a melt-in-your-mouth dream, and the brand has gone on to create some of the most delicious treats. You can get individual bars, small balls filled with different flavors, teddy bears at Christmas, bunnies at Easter, and more.

Hershey came next in 1900, and just five years later, Cadbury Dairy Milk was formed in the UK. It was the first bar to have a higher proportion of milk, something that was highlighted on the logo for decades, establishing itself as the company to beat for the longest time.

Switzerland continued to reevaluate its chocolate process, releasing Toblerone in 1908. Not only did it offer a mixture of almonds, honey, and nougat melted into the milk chocolate, but it also brought its own distinct shape: the triangle. Now, you can get bars with fruit and other nuts, but the flagship product remains the most popular.

In 1912, the Goo Goo Cluster helped to start a popular concept when it came to chocolate: combining chocolate, caramel, peanuts, and nougat. Since then, we’ve seen Reese’s gain far more popularity, and there have been many other options over the years, but you can thank the Goo Goo Cluster.

Make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page if you want to fill your day with trivia challenges.

The countdown to Halloween is on, and we’re challenging our readers here at Mental Floss with our Trick or Trivia quiz giveaway. For 13 nights between October 19-31, we’re putting your knowledge of all things spooky to the test. Think you know Halloween? Take at least one quiz and enter to be in the running to win a $200 Barnes & Noble gift card.