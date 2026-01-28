Quiz: Can You Match These Movies to Their Oscar-Winning Songs?

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, honor the best of the best when it comes to films. But an essential part of each film is the music that plays in it. The most well-written and moving songs have their very own category at the Oscars: Best Original Song.

Some award-winning songs are synonymous with their films, while others have been heard on the radio often enough that many people don't realize they were even in films. Therein lies the challenge: which movie is home to each Oscar-worthy song? Are you up to the task? Try our quiz below to find out!

Did you get 10/10? You could win the award for Best in Oscar-Winning Trivia!

2026 Oscar Nominees

This year is the 98th Academy Awards, held on March 15, 2026. In the category of Best Original Song, there are five nominees: "Dear Me" from Diana Warren: Relentless, "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, "I Lied to You" from Sinners, "Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!, and "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams.

While all five nominees are amazing pieces of music, there are two that stand out. "Golden" has made history as the first song in the K-Pop genre to receive an Oscar nomination. The song comes from the widely popular Netflix film, KPop Demon Hunters, and has been compared to Frozen's "Let It Go." The song has already won Best Song at the Golden Globes and has four Grammy nominations.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ | ©2025 Netflix

The other nomination that has a lot of buzz is "I Lied to You" from Sinners, but more because it is part of the record-breaking 16 nominations the film has received. Written by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq, and sung by Miles Caton, "I Lied to You" evokes a deep connection to and reverence for the part the blues played in Black history.

Oscars Snubs

One of the biggest surprises of the Oscar nominations announced was that Wicked: For Good didn't receive a nomination in any category. The film featured two original songs, "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble," but neither received enough votes for a nomination. "No Place Like Home" was sung by Cynthia Erivo, while "The Girl in the Bubble" was sung by Ariana Grande.

"Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere | Dia Dipasupil/GettyImages

Sadly, the original songs weren't enough to raise the opinions of fans and critics alike. Wicked: For Good just wasn't as good as the first Wicked film, and the snubs from the Oscars are unfortunately deserved when compared to the other films competing this season.

