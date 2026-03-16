Quiz: Can You Match the Sitcom Dad to the Show?

There have been many sitcom dads over the years, and some of them will stand out more than others. If you love TV, you’ll likely quickly be able to tell us the name of the dad on That ‘70s Show, and if we said Al Bundy, then there is no way that you wouldn’t be able to name the show. But what about some of the older sitcom dads? Can you name all of them in our quiz?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Tim Taylor&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Home Improvement&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Everybody Hates Chris&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Married... with Children&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Ray Campbell&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;That &amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;70s Show&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Kenan and Kel&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Sister, Sister&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Everybody Loves Raymond&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Andy Taylor&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Home Improvement&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;The Andy Griffith Show&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;All in the Family&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Modern Family&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Martin Crane&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Cheers&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Frasier&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Sister, Sister&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;All in the Family&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Carl Winslow&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Married... with Children&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;My Three Sons&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Family Matters&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Modern Family&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Howard Cunningham&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;My Wife and Kids&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Home Improvement&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Sanford and Sons&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Happy Days&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Danny Tanner&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Home Improvement&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Full House&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Fresh Prince of Bel-Air&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Seinfeld&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Jim Anderson&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Father Knows Best&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;All in the Family&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Leave It to Beaver&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Modern Family&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Phillip Drummond&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;My Wife and Kids&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Diff&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;rent Strokes&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Leave It to Beaver&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Fresh Off the Boat&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Ward Cleaver&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Father Knows Best&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;My Wife and Kids&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Leave It to Beaver&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Seinfeld&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Steven Keaton&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Roseanne&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Family Matters&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Black-ish&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;Family Ties&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

How did you do? If you got 10/10, we have to give it to you. After all, there were some older shows on there that some of you may not have even heard of—and you’ll want to check them out on streaming. Share the quiz with your friends, and see how well you all know the greatest TV dads!

More Quizzes:

Greatest TV Dads of All Time

There are always going to be some sitcom dads that stand out more than others. Phillip Banks is one of them. Introduced in the premiere episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, he quickly turned into a fatherly figure for Will Smith’s character. This no-nonsense man did have a heart of gold, and when it came to emotional moments, he stood out from all the rest.

One of the greatest scenes of that show is when Will breaks down about his biological dad not being there, but Phillip always has been, and he just gets it.

Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner in Full House was another TV sitcom dad who stood out. Considering the time period of the show, it was rare to see a single dad with so much heart, and Danny brought it. Danny had to raise three young daughters while grieving the loss of his wife after a tragic accident. Nothing could prepare him for all this, but he did it with grace, and he wasn’t afraid to learn on loved ones when he needed it, showing it really does take a village.

When it comes to dads proving that they don’t need to be perfect to be great, Dan Conner from Roseanne stands out. Wasn’t this why John Goodman became such a beloved dad personality on TV? He was a man who made his mistakes, but he owned them.

And when push came to shove, he was there for his children. Going through a season believing he was dead was heartbreaking—and while I do think the series cheapened out of that by making it all a dream, I was happy to see Dan back for The Conners.

We can’t overlook Ray Campbell, and this is a name you may not initially recognize. If I said Sister, Sister, though, you’ll remember. Ray started as a good dad by being a single man raising an adopted daughter. And then along came her unknown identical twin sister and that sister’s adopted mom. Ray took everything in his stride, and his concerns and overprotective nature came from a place of good. As Tamera makes it clear who her real dad is, we all know he raised her well.

Do you love to test your movie and TV knowledge? The Mental Floss quiz page is packed with trivia to enjoy with your friends.

More TV: